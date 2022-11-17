Health
SSPCA warning sign installed at Sanka Pond in Forres after the euthanasia of five waterfowl with bird flu.
Animal welfare charities are warning the public to be on the lookout for bird flu in the area after infected local swans were euthanized.
A total of five birds had to be put to sleep at Thanka Pond in just two days by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), according to animal rescuer Lynn Cruickshank.
“Sadly, Cygnet, a whooper swan and a seagull had to be put to sleep due to suspected bird flu, after another Cygnet was euthanized for the same reason on Tuesday.
“At this time, we cannot accept birds at high risk for bird flu, such as waterfowl, into the National Wildlife Conservation Center.
“But we will continue to attend and do what we can to report birds in need.”
She added: “Signs are posted around the lake containing advice for members of the public.
“If you are concerned about birds, please contact the helpline on 03000 999 999 for advice. please give me.”
Nature Scott monitors migratory and wintering waterfowl to prevent the ongoing threat of avian flu. The information collected is for the Scottish Avian Influenza Task Force and will help provide advice to governments, conservationists and land managers to reduce transmission and impact.
The current H5N1 strain had a devastating effect on seabird populations during the summer.
In October, the Chief Veterinary Officers of Scotland, England and Wales declared Avian Influenza Prevention Zones (AIPZ) across the UK to reduce the risk of disease spreading among poultry and other captive birds. This follows an increase in avian influenza in domestic and wild birds.
The Scottish Task Force oversees the Scottish Avian Flu Response Plan to inform response and support mitigation and recovery.
Migratory birds, especially waterfowl, carry different virus strains along their migratory routes. Last winter, an outbreak of Svalbard barnacle geese occurred around Solway, affecting about a third of the population. Other species, including red-footed geese such as Findhorn Bay, were less affected.
Local environmentalist Spencer Julian regularly visits Findhorn Bay.
“Last spring, when the geese were returning to Findhorn Bay from further south to prepare for their trip to Iceland, I came across over 80 geese that died of bird flu. I reported the findings to the Ministry of the Environment, and I contacted the SSPCA three times regarding the sick geese I encountered, which were euthanized on the spot and disposed of according to regulations.
“Landowners are responsible for disposing of geese, ducks, seagulls, etc. that have died on their land from bird flu.”
The Nature Scott Science Subgroup is looking at how different activities affect birds, leading to more infections and less recovery.
Precautions are being taken for activities that may individually or cumulatively affect geese and wintering waterfowl. This includes public access, cockling, crowing, sanctioned shooting, and wild bird catching.
Where permits are available for foreshore birding, these are issued. However, this will be reviewed if an outbreak of bird flu is confirmed in the area.
The virus poses a low risk to human health, but the general public should avoid contact with sick or dead wild birds and keep dogs on leash in areas where infected birds are present.
