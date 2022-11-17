Progress and paths towards eliminating cervical cancer among women living with HIV





2 years after its release. A global strategy to accelerate the eradication of cervical cancerand documentation of the increased risk of cervical cancer faced by women living with HIV, progress has been made on all fronts. By 2021, more than 1.9 million women living with HIV are estimated to have been screened for cervical cancer in at least 19 countries. Responding to the latest information from WHO Guidelines for Screening and Treatment to Prevent Cervical Cancer53 countries have updated their policies to incorporate WHO recommendations or plan to do so within the next three years. “The Cervical Cancer Eradication Initiative has motivated countries, partners, implementers, funders and civil society to accelerate access and acceptance of cervical cancer prevention and treatment. ‘s global effort, and the results over the last few years have been impressive. Commitment to this commitment and saving women’s lives must continue,” said WHO’s Director of the Global HIV, Hepatitis and STIs Programme. said Dr. Meg Doherty, But there is still much work to be done.Results announced today Impact of HIV on cervical cancer in South Africa Elimination of cervical cancer is possible even in settings with high HIV prevalence. Three independent models have demonstrated that age-standardized incidence of cervical cancer increases over time when following the WHO exclusion strategy for vaccination, two lifetime cervical screenings, and high therapeutic coverage. Approximately one-third of cumulative cervical cancer cases were averted in the first 25 years, both among women overall and among women living with HIV. But reaching the eradication of the female population living with HIV will be more difficult. 4 cases per 100,000 women-year only if women living with HIV were screened more frequently (every 3 years), despite an 85% or more reduction in cervical cancer incidence We approached the exclusion threshold of less than. Range of safe and effective human papillomavirus vaccination combined with more frequent screening of HIV-infected women, as recommended by the WHO guidelines on screening and treatment for cervical cancer prevention. will need to be expanded. Countries with the highest HIV burden are often those with the highest rates of cervical cancer, so much more is needed to reach eradication. These results show that it is possible and that there are ways to achieve it. Impact of HPV vaccination and cervical cancer screening on cervical cancer incidence among women living with HIV in South Africa.

Source: Boily, Barnabas et al. eClinicalMedicine 2022.

