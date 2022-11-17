Presidents of three Massachusetts medical associations seek help from citizens fighting RSV







health

An “abnormal increase” in RSV is straining the capacity of hospitals in and around Greater Boston. Electron micrograph of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. CDC via AP citing the “abnormal increase” of respiratory disease Three groups of doctors in Massachusetts are asking the public for help due to lack of hospital and ER capacity. Massachusetts Medical Association President Dr. Ted Callianos, Massachusetts Academy of Family Physician President Dr. Emily Chin, and the Massachusetts chapter said in a joint statement that physicians across Massachusetts are reporting cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), especially among children. is seen to be on the rise. Dr. Mary Beth Miott, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms, and most people recover in 1 to 2 weeks. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the virus can cause more serious illness in infants and the elderly. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under the age of one in the United States, he notes the CDC. In Massachusetts, the five-week average of PCR-detected RSV cases has jumped from 63.4 on November 13, 2021 to more than 296.3 on November 12, 2022, according to the state. CDC data. RSV contributes strain capacity Some hospitals in and around Greater Boston need to transfer their children to out-of-state hospitals or postpone elective procedures to make beds available. “Our level of concern has risen to the point where we are compelled to share and recommend mitigation measures that may help prevent the disease,” said Calianos, Chin, and Miotto. They continue: Caused by viral infection. “ The trio will vaccinate all children 6 months and older for flu and COVID-19, use COVID-19 boosters for children 5 and older, and encourage frequent hand hygiene practices. Recommended. Calianos, Chin and Miotto said sick children and adolescents should not go to school, day care or social gatherings until they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications. “Anyone who gathers in crowded indoor spaces, including children with symptoms, should consider wearing a mask,” they advised. Families should contact a pediatrician or health care provider if they believe their child needs medical care, according to the statement. newsletter signup Stay up to date with all the latest news from Boston.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boston.com/news/health/2022/11/17/massachusetts-rsv-physician-groups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos