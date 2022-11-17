Blood test shows BRCA breast cancer 2 years before diagnosis

BARCELONA — A new blood test developed by Dutch researchers can identify changes in serum proteins that signal onset. breast cancer Up to 2 years prior to diagnosis of disease in women at high risk.

Findings were obtained from the analysis of serum samples collected from participants in the TESTBREAST study. BRCA Gene variants from 9 centers in the Netherlands. These women had blood drawn every 4 months for 10 years, yielding a total of over 3000 serum samples.

A detailed analysis of 30 samples from 3 women who developed breast cancer (cases) and 3 women who did not have the disease (controls) showed that there was a significant difference between the 6 proteins between the two groups up to 2 years before diagnosis. It was found that the levels were significantly different.

“These proteins may form the basis of blood tests for early detection of breast cancer in women at high risk,” said a PhD student and study presenter at the Leiden University Medical Center in Leiden, the Netherlands. Sophie Hagenaars said.

She presented the study at the 13th European Breast Cancer Congress on November 16th. recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Science.

At a press conference, Dr. Wilma Mesker, principal investigator and assistant professor at Leiden Surgery, said: BRCA Mutations “significantly increase the risk of developing breast cancer,” increasing by up to 72% depending on the mutation.

Consequently, there is a “strong clinical need to initiate screening at an earlier age and more frequently,” especially since up to 17% of these women may develop tumors during the screening interval.

Mesker suggests that the new blood test could be used in high-risk women every six months. This means patients can “act as their own control,” which improves ongoing monitoring, she added.

Hagenaars commented:‘It’s important to note the greater variability in protein levels in blood samples between women compared to the same women who developed breast cancer over time,” she added.

“Tests should probably be based both on proteins that differ between women with and without breast cancer, and on proteins that change in individuals over time,” she added.

“If further research validates our findings, this test could potentially be used as an add-on to existing screening techniques,” she explained. It’s not particularly painful for them, so they can be tested as often as needed.”

In response to the new results, Laura Viganzoli, M.D., co-chair of the European Breast Cancer Congress and director of the Breast Center at Santo Stefano Hospital, Prato, Italy, commented: High breast cancer risk guides individualized screening and may help diagnose breast cancer at the earliest possible stage. “

At a press conference, she asked how protein analysis could be integrated into clinical practice.

Mesker said it’s a “frequently asked” question: Once protein levels start to rise, patients will have an MRI scan, at which point they can “discuss with them” their options.

For women who want prevention mastectomy“It’s time to do it.”

Survey details

For this study, the team analyzed blood samples by targeted mass spectrometry to look for pre-diagnostic changes in protein levels. They performed a nested case-control analysis on serum samples from her 3 women who developed breast cancer and her 3 women who did not.

An initial analysis of these three cases and controls, which provided five serum samples each, or a total of 30 longitudinally acquired intra-patient samples, showed that each patient had a unique and identifiable pattern of protein clustering. I showed that there is

Mesker said: [also] Very small variations were found within patient samples.” However, the inter-patient differences were larger than these, suggesting greater variability than within patients.

Cluster analysis of cases and controls revealed that among the 764 candidate proteins, there was a panel of 6 distinctive proteins significantly associated with early breast cancer development (P. < .05).

Importantly, the team used both personalized and population-based cutoffs to show that these protein differences were present 1–2 years before clinical breast cancer diagnosis. discovered.

“In the future, we hope to validate these findings in the full TESTBREAST cohort,” continued Mesker. The team is also working with international researchers to help simplify the technology.

This study was funded by Bollenstreekfonds Lisse, Pink Ribbon, Dutch Cancer Society (KWF), A Sister’s Hope, Zabawas, and Nuts-Ohra. No related financial relationships have been reported.

13th European Breast Cancer Congress (EBCC-13): Summary 1. Presented on 16 November 2022.

Int J Mol Sci. Published online on October 17, 2022. full text

Join us to learn more about Medscape Oncology twitter When Facebook