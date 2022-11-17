RSV, COVID, Flu or Cold?

Editor’s note: Check cold and flu activity in your location Use WebMD Tracker.

17 November 2022 – Commonly named respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, the flu, the common cold and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) have overlapping symptoms that make it difficult to distinguish between them may become.

But how quickly symptoms appear, how long they last, and even what symptoms they have can be important clues. It’s the most effective, so it’s worth knowing which infection is hitting you, a friend, or a loved one.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has Useful page description Which symptoms are most likely in which respiratory disease? “I think it’s a really good graph, and I think it’s pretty much the same for children and adults,” said Patricia (Patsey) A. Stinch, registered nurse and president of the National Infectious Diseases Foundation (NFID). Field says.

One exception she offered is that children with COVID-19 report less loss of taste and smell compared to adults.