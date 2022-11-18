Human monkeypox virus infection in women and non-binary individuals during the 2022 outbreaks: a global case series

Building on the Share-Net international clinical network established at the beginning of the global monkeypox outbreak, we report a cohort from 15 countries of women and non-binary individuals with human monkeypox virus infection, with the aim of describing the epidemiological associations and clinical outcomes.

We hypothesised that the transmission routes and clinical presentation of monkeypox virus in the current outbreaks might not be the same for women as for GBMSM, and that presentations might also differ between cis and trans women.

Transmission via skin and mucosal contact related to sexual activity and possibly via semen is likely to explain the location of these lesions, as suggested in other case series.

In this outbreak, painful anal, genital, and oral mucosal lesions have commonly been described, often as presenting features and frequently without previous systemic symptoms.

In addition, the modes of transmission and clinical presentation of monkeypox virus infection during the current global outbreak differ from previous descriptions from before 2017.

Clinical course and outcome of human monkeypox in Nigeria.

The total number of women infected with monkeypox virus is unknown and likely to be underestimated because of underdiagnosis, given international case definitions specifying GBMSM as the major at-risk group.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monkeypox cases by age and gender, race/ethnicity, and symptoms. Oct 12, 2022.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that, of more than 25 000 infections in the USA, 3·8% were in cis women and 0·8% in trans women.

A large multi-country outbreak of monkeypox across 41 countries in the WHO European Region, 7 March to 23 August 2022.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monkeypox cases by age and gender, race/ethnicity, and symptoms. Oct 12, 2022.

and large epidemiological surveillance datasets have not differentiated between cisgender (cis) and transgender (trans) women.

Similarly, large case series describing the 2022 outbreaks of monkeypox virus have included no or few women,

Clinical course and outcome of human monkeypox in Nigeria.

However, during the 2017–18 outbreak in Nigeria, an increased proportion of infections occurred in males (65%).

Outbreak of human monkeypox in Nigeria in 2017–18: a clinical and epidemiological report.

Major increase in human monkeypox incidence 30 years after smallpox vaccination campaigns cease in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Clinico-epidemiological features of monkeypox patients with an animal or human source of infection.

Varicella coinfection in patients with active monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Over the past 50 years, monkeypox virus infections have been reported in several central and western African countries, with sporadic cases or limited outbreaks in high-income countries, linked to the exotic pet trade and international travel. Before 2017, human monkeypox virus infections in western and central Africa had shown a similar incidence in males and females.

Epidemiologic and ecologic investigations of monkeypox, Likouala department, Republic of the Congo, 2017.

The evidence available to date indicates that women represent a small but important part of the overall population infected with monkeypox virus during the 2022 outbreaks. However, special attention must be paid to avoid delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis in women. In our case series, characteristic clinical findings typically included a self-limiting genital and anal vesiculopustular rash, often involving the mucosa, with or without systemic symptoms before the onset of rash. In trans women and cis women and non-binary people, the site of the lesions largely corresponded to the type of sexual activity reported. Clinicians must be made aware of the differing clinical presentations according to gender identity and sexual practices.

Implications of all the available evidence

In our international convenience case series of 62 trans women, 69 cis women, and five non-binary individuals diagnosed with monkeypox virus infection since May, 2022, we describe the epidemiological, clinical, and diagnostic features, and complications in these under-studied populations. HIV prevalence was very high in trans women (31 [50%] of 62) but lower in cis women and non-binary people (six [8%] of 74). Overall, sexual contact was the most common suspected route of transmission (55 [89%] of 62 trans women and 45 [61%] of 74 cis women and non-binary people). In trans women, commercial sex work was reported in 34 (55%) of 62 individuals and was the strongest occupational link to infection. 24 (34%) of 71 cis women and non-binary people had vaginal mucosal involvement and 42 (59%) of 71 had vulvar lesions. One trans woman had vulvar involvement, and no disease of the vagina was described, perhaps reflecting sexual activity, as few trans women had undergone gender-affirming surgery (vaginoplasty). Anal mucosal involvement (proctitis or ulceration) occurred in 25 (56%) of 45 trans women and eight (11%) of 70 cis women and non-binary people. Overall, oral presentations (both perioral and mucosal) occurred in around 31 (24%) of 129 individuals. Fewer individuals without sexual exposure had anogenital lesions, but otherwise the presentation did not differ from previously reported, predominantly male cohorts. The median incubation period was estimated at 7 days (IQR 4–11) on the basis of the individual’s recall of presumed exposure date and date of first symptom. Complications requiring hospitalisation occurred for similar reasons (mainly pain management and bacterial superinfection) and at similar frequencies (13%) as in predominantly male case series. No deaths were reported.

Scientific literature on human monkeypox virus infection began in the 1970s, and two periods can be distinguished: before and since 2022. Before 2022, scientific reports focused on outbreaks in central and western Africa, where the disease is endemic, and on sporadic imported cases and very limited outbreaks in high-income countries. 30–50% of infections were reported in women. The 2022 global outbreaks began with monkeypox virus infections being reported almost exclusively among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and in countries not historically affected by this disease. We searched PubMed for the terms “monkeypox AND (women OR females)” from May 10 to Oct 16, 2022 with no language restrictions. Most publications were letters, perspectives, and case reports. One preprint described seven cases in heterosexual women in Nigeria occurring since May, 2022. We also reviewed epidemiological reports from WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2022. In these series, women represented 3·8% of infections, without distinction between cisgender (cis) women, transgender (trans) women, and non-binary individuals (ie, with gender identities outside the gender binary) who were assigned female at birth. There were no published series or cohorts of women diagnosed with monkeypox virus infection in 2022. Therefore, data on transmission routes and clinical features among women and non-binary individuals are scarce.

Consequently, international case definitions specify GBMSM as the at-risk group, and prevention efforts have focused on GBMSM on PrEP, individuals living with HIV, men with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and individuals attending sex-on-site venues, including sexual activity at mass gatherings. So far, sustained spread outside of GBMSM networks has not occurred; however, the spread of monkeypox virus to women is a concern, especially because of the potential for serious consequences for fetuses if pregnant individuals become infected.

28–47% of individuals diagnosed with monkeypox infection are living with HIV, and a majority of those without HIV are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

Transmissions during the global outbreaks have been overwhelmingly associated with sexual contact and have almost exclusively affected sexually active gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM).

WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in July, 2022.

Between May and November, 2022, more than 78 000 monkeypox virus infections have been described in 109 countries that have not historically reported monkeypox infections.

There was no funding source for this study.

Data were analysed using SPSS software (version 28) and descriptive statistics were reported. Aggregate and deidentified data are presented to avoid deductive disclosure of the identities of individuals with monkeypox virus infection. During the analysis, data from the five non-binary individuals assigned female at birth were grouped with data from cis women (forming a category of people assigned female at birth) as the numbers were too small for meaningful comparison.

The case-report spreadsheet used drop-down menus and free-text fields to allow contributing clinicians to capture data from the site’s electronic or paper medical record. We described routine clinical care that was not part of a research protocol. The case-report spreadsheet particularly focused on potential exposures, demographic characteristics, occupation, early symptoms, clinical findings, diagnosis, HIV status, concomitant STIs, and complications. Clinicians were asked to designate a single suspected route of infection or to choose “unknown” if a route could not be designated. Infections diagnosed since May 1, 2022, were reported between Sept 10 and Oct 4, 2022.

HIV and sexually transmitted infections among persons with monkeypox—eight U.S. jurisdictions, May 17–July 22, 2022.

We used the UK Health Security Agency definition of a confirmed case: a PCR-confirmed monkeypox virus infection in a specimen from any anatomical site. Diagnosis of monkeypox virus infection by PCR is based on detection of unique sequences of monkeypox virus DNA, which were published by public health agencies and adopted by clinical laboratories worldwide for the development of local PCR testing platforms. We included nine individuals without PCR confirmation but with typical clinical presentation from a site in France where, as of July 2022, local guidelines prohibited confirmation by PCR when at-risk individuals had classic symptoms of monkeypox virus infection and known contacts with people infected with monkeypox virus.

Researchers in geographical locations reporting high numbers of monkeypox virus infections were approached and invited to contribute to the case series. A convenience-sample case series was collated to describe epidemiological and clinical features in cis and trans women and non-binary individuals assigned female sex at birth ( figure 1 ). Participating clinicians identified women and non-binary individuals with monkeypox virus infection at their site, and invited these individuals to participate in the case series. Informed consent for inclusion was obtained and maintained in accordance with local standards, along with local institutional review board approval per local requirements. Image-specific consent was obtained for use of images. Deidentified data were securely transferred to the coordinating site, stored, and analysed within the Queen Mary University of London Bart’s Cancer Institute data safe haven.

In response to the PHEIC, academic researchers within the London-based Sexual Health and HIV All East Research Collaborative re-energised the international collaboration Share-Net, as previously described.

Of the two individuals who were pregnant at the time of at the time of writing this Article, both have ongoing pregnancies.

Monkeypox virus infection was treated with the antiviral tecovirimat in a higher proportion of trans women (21 [34%] of 62) than cis women and non-binary individuals (12 [16%] of 74). Six (4%) of 136 individuals overall received post-exposure vaccination. Pre-exposure vaccination (since May, 2022) was reported in eight (13%) of 62 trans women and two (3%) of 74 cis women and non-binary individuals. Tecovirimat treatment was more commonly given to individuals living with HIV (13 [35%] of 37) than to individuals not living with HIV (20 [20%] of 99), but the proportions of individuals hospitalised were similar between individuals living with HIV (four [11%] of 37) and individuals not living with HIV (13 [13%] of 99).

(A–E) A scalpel wound on the right hand of a nurse (nurse 1), which occurred during the sampling of a monkeypox virus lesion in a person living with HIV. Monkeypox post-exposure prophylaxis was not prescribed because of a lack of availability. Nurse 1 received local wound care and HIV post-exposure prophylaxis. (F–I) Lesions on the hand of another nurse (nurse 2) exposed because of inadequate availability of personal protective equipment during handling of monkeypox virus samples. Images show thumb lesions on day 5 (F) and day 14 (G) after exposure and finger lesions day 14 (H) and day 15 (I) after exposure. Monkeypox virus post-exposure vaccination was not prescribed in the case of nurse 2 because of a lack of availability.

Figure 3Manifestations of monkeypox virus infection following occupational exposure in two nurses caring for individuals with monkeypox virus infection

(A–C) Day 3 from symptom onset: vesicular or pustular lesions. (D–F) Day 5 from symptom onset: pustular lesions and erosion of the lesions, with initial swelling of the labia. (G–I) Day 8 from symptom onset: scab formation on most lesions with labial hypertrophy and severe oedema. (J–L) Day 14 from symptom onset: healing of most lesions and improvement of labial oedema.

Figure 2Evolution of vulvovaginal manifestations of monkeypox in one individual

Data are n/N (%), median (IQR), or range; N signifies the number of individuals with available data.

Trans women had a higher median number of sexual partners in the past 3 months (10 [IQR 2–50]) than cis women and non-binary individuals did (1 [1–2]). Five (7%) of 74 cis women and non-binary individuals reported no sexual partner in the past month. The proportion of individuals who reported having a single regular sexual partner was higher among cis women and non-binary individuals (45 [61%]) than among trans women (eight [13%]).

37 (27%) individuals were living with HIV, with a higher proportion among trans women (31 [50%]) than cis women or non-binary individuals (six [8%]). Of those with HIV, 36 (97%) of 37 were on antiretroviral therapy, 29 (81%) of 36 with available data had an undetectable viral load (<50 copies per mL), and the median CD4 cell count was 600 cells per μL (IQR 487–805). Among individuals without HIV, 18 (58%) of 31 trans women were reported to be taking PrEP for HIV, compared with one (2%) of 68 cis women and non-binary individuals.

Data are n/N (%), median (IQR), or range; N signifies the number of individuals with available data. PrEP=pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Discussion

18 (24%) of 74 cis women and non-binary individuals were thought to have contracted monkeypox without sexual contact, including via occupational contact and close non-sexual contact within and outside the household. Notably, those who acquired monkeypox through non-sexual routes were less likely to have the anogenital lesions that have been characteristic of the global outbreak. More cis women and non-binary individuals were reported as having known contact with people with confirmed monkeypox virus infection (43%) than did trans women (10%).

30 Ferré VM

Bachelard A

Zaidi M

et al. Detection of monkeypox virus in anorectal swabs from asymptomatic men who have sex with men in a sexually transmitted infection screening program in Paris, France. Several limitations of our study should be highlighted. Our data are derived from an observational retrospective convenience case series from countries with high numbers of monkeypox virus infections. It is neither a population-based sample nor a prospective cohort. We are, therefore, unable to assess how well our sample represents the entire population of women and non-binary individuals with monkeypox virus infection. Our series includes individuals in whom monkeypox virus infection was confirmed with various (locally approved) PCR platforms, except for nine individuals in France (where PCR testing was restricted in individuals in whom classic symptoms of and known contacts with monkeypox virus were reported). Individuals in this case series had symptoms that led them to seek medical care, thus individuals who were asymptomatic, had milder symptoms, were pauci-symptomatic, or had little or no access to medical care could have been missed. Women and non-binary individuals might also be less likely to be investigated for monkeypox virus given the inclusion of GBMSM as the main at-risk group in case definitions.

Due to data collection from multiple sites with different health systems across many countries, some characteristics might have been collected in a heterogeneous manner. In our series, based on the recorded medical history, clinicians were asked to designate a single route of likely transmission (or “unknown”), and might not have captured all the potential transmission routes for some individuals. Furthermore, the relatively few individuals included, especially when we distinguish cis women and non-binary people from trans women, limits the generalisability of our findings. Data on paediatric infections were reported by individuals affected and were not verified, and are therefore subject to the potential biases of patient-reported outcomes.

Finally, the incubation period was estimated on the basis of reported date of presumed exposure and the reported date of first symptom. As in other case series, the accuracy of an individual’s recollection of their potential exposure and symptom dates cannot be confirmed, and early and subtle symptoms might have been unrecognised and under-reported, limiting the accuracy of the estimated incubation period.

In summary, this series provides new insights on the epidemiology and clinical characteristics of monkeypox virus infection in cis women, non-binary individuals assigned female at birth, and trans women worldwide, who previously have been a small, undifferentiated percentage in international surveillance reports. It also reinforces emerging data correlating sexual practices with the clinical presenting lesions. Indeed, the prominent genital and mucosal features, which have been a defining feature of the global outbreak in men, have been replicated in cis women and non-binary individuals and trans women, as has the pattern of fewer lesions than previously described in the historical literature. We hope these findings will help clinicians consider the diagnosis and avoid misdiagnosis of monkeypox in women and non-binary individuals wherever they present, and emphasise the importance of a detailed sexual history and testing for other STIs, including HIV.