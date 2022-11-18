Health
Human monkeypox virus infection in women and non-binary individuals during the 2022 outbreaks: a global case series
Introduction
WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in July, 2022.
Transmissions during the global outbreaks have been overwhelmingly associated with sexual contact and have almost exclusively affected sexually active gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM).
28–47% of individuals diagnosed with monkeypox infection are living with HIV, and a majority of those without HIV are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
,
,
,
,
,
,
Consequently, international case definitions specify GBMSM as the at-risk group, and prevention efforts have focused on GBMSM on PrEP, individuals living with HIV, men with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and individuals attending sex-on-site venues, including sexual activity at mass gatherings. So far, sustained spread outside of GBMSM networks has not occurred; however, the spread of monkeypox virus to women is a concern, especially because of the potential for serious consequences for fetuses if pregnant individuals become infected.
Evidence before this study
Scientific literature on human monkeypox virus infection began in the 1970s, and two periods can be distinguished: before and since 2022. Before 2022, scientific reports focused on outbreaks in central and western Africa, where the disease is endemic, and on sporadic imported cases and very limited outbreaks in high-income countries. 30–50% of infections were reported in women. The 2022 global outbreaks began with monkeypox virus infections being reported almost exclusively among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and in countries not historically affected by this disease. We searched PubMed for the terms “monkeypox AND (women OR females)” from May 10 to Oct 16, 2022 with no language restrictions. Most publications were letters, perspectives, and case reports. One preprint described seven cases in heterosexual women in Nigeria occurring since May, 2022. We also reviewed epidemiological reports from WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2022. In these series, women represented 3·8% of infections, without distinction between cisgender (cis) women, transgender (trans) women, and non-binary individuals (ie, with gender identities outside the gender binary) who were assigned female at birth. There were no published series or cohorts of women diagnosed with monkeypox virus infection in 2022. Therefore, data on transmission routes and clinical features among women and non-binary individuals are scarce.
Added value of this study
In our international convenience case series of 62 trans women, 69 cis women, and five non-binary individuals diagnosed with monkeypox virus infection since May, 2022, we describe the epidemiological, clinical, and diagnostic features, and complications in these under-studied populations. HIV prevalence was very high in trans women (31 [50%] of 62) but lower in cis women and non-binary people (six [8%] of 74). Overall, sexual contact was the most common suspected route of transmission (55 [89%] of 62 trans women and 45 [61%] of 74 cis women and non-binary people). In trans women, commercial sex work was reported in 34 (55%) of 62 individuals and was the strongest occupational link to infection. 24 (34%) of 71 cis women and non-binary people had vaginal mucosal involvement and 42 (59%) of 71 had vulvar lesions. One trans woman had vulvar involvement, and no disease of the vagina was described, perhaps reflecting sexual activity, as few trans women had undergone gender-affirming surgery (vaginoplasty). Anal mucosal involvement (proctitis or ulceration) occurred in 25 (56%) of 45 trans women and eight (11%) of 70 cis women and non-binary people. Overall, oral presentations (both perioral and mucosal) occurred in around 31 (24%) of 129 individuals. Fewer individuals without sexual exposure had anogenital lesions, but otherwise the presentation did not differ from previously reported, predominantly male cohorts. The median incubation period was estimated at 7 days (IQR 4–11) on the basis of the individual’s recall of presumed exposure date and date of first symptom. Complications requiring hospitalisation occurred for similar reasons (mainly pain management and bacterial superinfection) and at similar frequencies (13%) as in predominantly male case series. No deaths were reported.
Implications of all the available evidence
The evidence available to date indicates that women represent a small but important part of the overall population infected with monkeypox virus during the 2022 outbreaks. However, special attention must be paid to avoid delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis in women. In our case series, characteristic clinical findings typically included a self-limiting genital and anal vesiculopustular rash, often involving the mucosa, with or without systemic symptoms before the onset of rash. In trans women and cis women and non-binary people, the site of the lesions largely corresponded to the type of sexual activity reported. Clinicians must be made aware of the differing clinical presentations according to gender identity and sexual practices.
,
,
,
,
,
,
However, during the 2017–18 outbreak in Nigeria, an increased proportion of infections occurred in males (65%).
,
,
,
,
,
,
and large epidemiological surveillance datasets have not differentiated between cisgender (cis) and transgender (trans) women.
,
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that, of more than 25 000 infections in the USA, 3·8% were in cis women and 0·8% in trans women.
The total number of women infected with monkeypox virus is unknown and likely to be underestimated because of underdiagnosis, given international case definitions specifying GBMSM as the major at-risk group.
In this outbreak, painful anal, genital, and oral mucosal lesions have commonly been described, often as presenting features and frequently without previous systemic symptoms.
,
,
,
,
,
,
Transmission via skin and mucosal contact related to sexual activity and possibly via semen is likely to explain the location of these lesions, as suggested in other case series.
We hypothesised that the transmission routes and clinical presentation of monkeypox virus in the current outbreaks might not be the same for women as for GBMSM, and that presentations might also differ between cis and trans women.
Building on the Share-Net international clinical network established at the beginning of the global monkeypox outbreak, we report a cohort from 15 countries of women and non-binary individuals with human monkeypox virus infection, with the aim of describing the epidemiological associations and clinical outcomes.
Methods
Overview
Researchers in geographical locations reporting high numbers of monkeypox virus infections were approached and invited to contribute to the case series. A convenience-sample case series was collated to describe epidemiological and clinical features in cis and trans women and non-binary individuals assigned female sex at birth (figure 1). Participating clinicians identified women and non-binary individuals with monkeypox virus infection at their site, and invited these individuals to participate in the case series. Informed consent for inclusion was obtained and maintained in accordance with local standards, along with local institutional review board approval per local requirements. Image-specific consent was obtained for use of images. Deidentified data were securely transferred to the coordinating site, stored, and analysed within the Queen Mary University of London Bart’s Cancer Institute data safe haven.
Case definition and identification
We used the UK Health Security Agency definition of a confirmed case: a PCR-confirmed monkeypox virus infection in a specimen from any anatomical site. Diagnosis of monkeypox virus infection by PCR is based on detection of unique sequences of monkeypox virus DNA, which were published by public health agencies and adopted by clinical laboratories worldwide for the development of local PCR testing platforms. We included nine individuals without PCR confirmation but with typical clinical presentation from a site in France where, as of July 2022, local guidelines prohibited confirmation by PCR when at-risk individuals had classic symptoms of monkeypox virus infection and known contacts with people infected with monkeypox virus.
Data collection
The case-report spreadsheet used drop-down menus and free-text fields to allow contributing clinicians to capture data from the site’s electronic or paper medical record. We described routine clinical care that was not part of a research protocol. The case-report spreadsheet particularly focused on potential exposures, demographic characteristics, occupation, early symptoms, clinical findings, diagnosis, HIV status, concomitant STIs, and complications. Clinicians were asked to designate a single suspected route of infection or to choose “unknown” if a route could not be designated. Infections diagnosed since May 1, 2022, were reported between Sept 10 and Oct 4, 2022.
Statistical analysis
Data were analysed using SPSS software (version 28) and descriptive statistics were reported. Aggregate and deidentified data are presented to avoid deductive disclosure of the identities of individuals with monkeypox virus infection. During the analysis, data from the five non-binary individuals assigned female at birth were grouped with data from cis women (forming a category of people assigned female at birth) as the numbers were too small for meaningful comparison.
Role of the funding source
There was no funding source for this study.
Results
Table 1Patient demographics
Data are n/N (%), median (IQR), or range; N signifies the number of individuals with available data. PrEP=pre-exposure prophylaxis.
37 (27%) individuals were living with HIV, with a higher proportion among trans women (31 [50%]) than cis women or non-binary individuals (six [8%]). Of those with HIV, 36 (97%) of 37 were on antiretroviral therapy, 29 (81%) of 36 with available data had an undetectable viral load (<50 copies per mL), and the median CD4 cell count was 600 cells per μL (IQR 487–805). Among individuals without HIV, 18 (58%) of 31 trans women were reported to be taking PrEP for HIV, compared with one (2%) of 68 cis women and non-binary individuals.
Trans women had a higher median number of sexual partners in the past 3 months (10 [IQR 2–50]) than cis women and non-binary individuals did (1 [1–2]). Five (7%) of 74 cis women and non-binary individuals reported no sexual partner in the past month. The proportion of individuals who reported having a single regular sexual partner was higher among cis women and non-binary individuals (45 [61%]) than among trans women (eight [13%]).
Table 2Clinical characteristics
Data are n/N (%), median (IQR), or range; N signifies the number of individuals with available data.
Monkeypox virus infection was treated with the antiviral tecovirimat in a higher proportion of trans women (21 [34%] of 62) than cis women and non-binary individuals (12 [16%] of 74). Six (4%) of 136 individuals overall received post-exposure vaccination. Pre-exposure vaccination (since May, 2022) was reported in eight (13%) of 62 trans women and two (3%) of 74 cis women and non-binary individuals. Tecovirimat treatment was more commonly given to individuals living with HIV (13 [35%] of 37) than to individuals not living with HIV (20 [20%] of 99), but the proportions of individuals hospitalised were similar between individuals living with HIV (four [11%] of 37) and individuals not living with HIV (13 [13%] of 99).
Of the two individuals who were pregnant at the time of at the time of writing this Article, both have ongoing pregnancies.
No deaths occurred in the cohort.
Discussion
,
,
,
,
,
,
Furthermore, most epidemiological surveillance datasets have not distinguished between cis and trans women, thereby prohibiting a detailed description and characterisation of any differences in these two subpopulations,
,
which are generally under-represented and under-reported in HIV and sexual health research.
Although women account for a minority of infections reported in the current monkeypox outbreak (
we anticipate that this might change as the outbreak evolves. It is important to collect and report on these infections to investigate sex and gender specificities in disease presentation. We observed many similarities in transmission and clinical characteristics in trans women to those that we previously reported for men,
but noted several differences for cis women and non-binary individuals.
In our case series, White women and non-binary individuals represented only around a third of cases. Almost half of our cohort were trans women, a group more likely to be negatively affected by social determinants of health. Trans women have higher rates of HIV and STIs than cis women and non-binary individuals, which might influence the acquisition and clinical course of monkeypox virus infection, and also face barriers to accessing health care and social support.
,
Our data showed that a higher proportion of trans women engaged in sex work (55%) compared with the proportion of cis women and non-binary people (3%), suggesting higher levels of precarity and vulnerability, which might include factors like homelessness, injection drug use, and migrant status.
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
Sexual contact was thought to be the most likely route of transmission in 74% of our cohort overall. This value is lower than the 95–100% reported in series of men.
,
,
However, we found differences in trans women compared with cis women and non-binary individuals. Although clinicians were required to select a single choice for the suspected route of transmission, no trans women (of those with a reported suspected route of transmission) were thought to have acquired monkeypox virus infection outside of sexual contact. Attendance at LGBTQ+ Pride events and large gatherings has been a prominent association in men during the global outbreak (32–36% attendance); by contrast, only 7% of all individuals in our series attended LGBTQ+ Pride or other large gatherings within the month preceding symptom onset.
,
18 (24%) of 74 cis women and non-binary individuals were thought to have contracted monkeypox without sexual contact, including via occupational contact and close non-sexual contact within and outside the household. Notably, those who acquired monkeypox through non-sexual routes were less likely to have the anogenital lesions that have been characteristic of the global outbreak. More cis women and non-binary individuals were reported as having known contact with people with confirmed monkeypox virus infection (43%) than did trans women (10%).
and other cohorts reporting an HIV prevalence of 28–47% among individuals diagnosed with monkeypox virus infection.
,
,
,
,
,
,
In the current case series, the HIV prevalence among trans women was very high at 50% (31 of 62 individuals), and much lower (six [8%] of 74), but still substantial, in cis women and non-binary individuals. Similar to global case series in men, the median CD4 cell count in the 37 individuals living with HIV in the current case series was high at 600 cells per μL (IQR 487–805), and 36 (97%) were on antiretroviral therapy.
,
,
,
,
,
In the current series, PrEP use was reported in 19 (19%) of 99 all individuals without known HIV infection, but was markedly more common in trans women (18 [58%] of 31) than cis women and non-binary individuals (one [2%] of 68) without HIV.
65% of trans women and 53% of cis women and non-binary individuals without known HIV were tested for HIV at presentation for monkeypox, suggesting that the strong association between a monkeypox virus diagnosis and HIV infection has, regrettably, still not translated into systematic HIV screening for all individuals with monkeypox virus infection.
More concurrent STIs were documented in trans women (21%) than in cis women and in non-binary individuals (7%). However, it is notable that in some countries, screening for Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections were not routinely done because of laboratory restrictions relating to biosafety.
In our case series, despite children being in the home of 19 (26%) of 74 cis women and non-binary people, only two transmissions to a child were reported, suggesting very limited chains of transmission, similar to what has been previously reported. Severe consequences of monkeypox for pregnancy outcomes have also previously been reported, with high risks of severe congenital infection, pregnancy loss, and maternal morbidity and mortality.
We reported only two cases in pregnant individuals who have not yet delivered, and hence the outcomes are unknown.
Trans women, as in the male case series, often had more localised infections with mucocutaneous involvement, not always accompanied by systemic symptoms.
This finding is not surprising given the very low prevalence of vaginoplasty in the USA (around 12%) and the likelihood of lower prevalence in low-income and middle-income countries.
Vulvovaginal lesions were more common in individuals who engaged in vaginal sex, and anal lesions or proctitis were more common when anal sex was reported. This is consistent with findings from a Spanish cohort, which showed that GBMSM who reported anal-receptive sex were significantly more likely to have proctitis than those who did not were.
,
,
,
,
,
,
In our series, 13% of individuals overall were managed as inpatients. It is not clear why more trans women received tecovirimat in comparison with cis women and non-binary people, but it could relate to the higher prevalence of HIV infection or decreased access to antivirals in low-income and middle-income countries.
Women and non-binary individuals might also be less likely to be investigated for monkeypox virus given the inclusion of GBMSM as the main at-risk group in case definitions.
Due to data collection from multiple sites with different health systems across many countries, some characteristics might have been collected in a heterogeneous manner. In our series, based on the recorded medical history, clinicians were asked to designate a single route of likely transmission (or “unknown”), and might not have captured all the potential transmission routes for some individuals. Furthermore, the relatively few individuals included, especially when we distinguish cis women and non-binary people from trans women, limits the generalisability of our findings. Data on paediatric infections were reported by individuals affected and were not verified, and are therefore subject to the potential biases of patient-reported outcomes.
Finally, the incubation period was estimated on the basis of reported date of presumed exposure and the reported date of first symptom. As in other case series, the accuracy of an individual’s recollection of their potential exposure and symptom dates cannot be confirmed, and early and subtle symptoms might have been unrecognised and under-reported, limiting the accuracy of the estimated incubation period.
In summary, this series provides new insights on the epidemiology and clinical characteristics of monkeypox virus infection in cis women, non-binary individuals assigned female at birth, and trans women worldwide, who previously have been a small, undifferentiated percentage in international surveillance reports. It also reinforces emerging data correlating sexual practices with the clinical presenting lesions. Indeed, the prominent genital and mucosal features, which have been a defining feature of the global outbreak in men, have been replicated in cis women and non-binary individuals and trans women, as has the pattern of fewer lesions than previously described in the historical literature. We hope these findings will help clinicians consider the diagnosis and avoid misdiagnosis of monkeypox in women and non-binary individuals wherever they present, and emphasise the importance of a detailed sexual history and testing for other STIs, including HIV.
CMO conceived and designed the study. CMO, MT, BKT, and EAM coordinated and engaged the global collaboration. CMO, JPT, DO, RP, MT, CPC, CMO, BKT, BC-R, RMG, and VA developed the case report form. JPT and CMO analysed and interpreted and vouch for the data. All authors except CMO, MT, VA, and JPT submitted cases. JPT did the statistical analysis. CMO, RP, JPT, SW, and JG contributed to the first draft of the manuscript. DM, CPC, and JG prepared the image library. All authors reviewed and edited the manuscript and vouch for the accuracy and completeness of the data. All authors were responsible for the final decision to submit for publication and have seen and approved the manuscript. CMO and JPT had full access to all data.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(22)02187-0/fulltext
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Human monkeypox virus infection in women and non-binary individuals during the 2022 outbreaks: a global case series
- EFF’s Atlas of Surveillance database currently documents over 10,000 police technology programs
- Don’t be swayed by Modi’s friendly gesture to Xi in Bali. We don’t get Chinese deception
- Duo to animate a workshop before animating a concert
- With Ivy Title Hopes Alive, Football #22 visits Princeton Saturday
- NFL Week 11 – The Best Titans-Packers Pregame Mode
- The longtime chief financial officer of Trump Org. chokes, says he betrayed trust
- Hogan’s Heroes actor and Holocaust survivor Robert Clary dies at 96
- This is the incredible Google Pixel 6a Black Friday sale
- Earthquake in oil country highlights environmental concerns
- Imran’s combative army annoys: The Tribune India
- Why AP called the US House for Republicans scrutiny