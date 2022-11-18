Health
Cleveland records first monkeypox death, Ohio second
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Public Health Department announced Thursday afternoon that Cleveland recorded its first death linked to the monkeypox virus.
This is the second death associated with the virus recorded in Ohio.
The man had another health condition and died while in hospital.
“We are devastated by this news and by the untimely deaths in our community. CDPH Director David Margolius, Ph.D.
Related: Ohio Department of Health records first death linked to monkeypox virus
More than 10,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Ohioans, officials said, including 2,611 doses from Cuyahoga County.
As of Thursday, Ohio had 370 cases, 154 of them from Cuyahoga County.
There are various vaccine clinics available for monkeypox, COVID-19 and flu.
Friday, November 18th
average bull
1313 E. 26th Street, Cleveland
Monkeypox and influenza vaccination
Available time: 12:00 to 18:00
Monday, November 21st
McCafferty Health Center
4242 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
Monkeypox, flu, and COVID-19 vaccinations
Available time: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm
Tuesday, November 22nd
LGBT Community Center
6705 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland
Monkeypox, flu, and COVID-19 vaccinations
Hours: 2:30pm-5:30pm
Wednesday, November 23rd
J. Glenn Smith Health Center
11100 St Clair Ave, Cleveland
Monkeypox, flu, and COVID-19 vaccinations
Available time: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm
McCafferty Health Center
4242 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
Monkeypox, flu, and COVID-19 vaccinations
Available time: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm
