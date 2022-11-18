IL-26 a potential biomarker for acute COVID-19





The cytokine IL-26 may be a biomarker for acute COVID-19, according to preliminary research by Karolinska Institutet researchers. It may also be a good new target for drug discovery. “For the first time, we can show blood levels of the cytokine IL-26. [interleukin-26] It’s much higher in COVID-19 patients than in healthy controls,” said a postdoctoral fellow at the Karolinska Institutet’s Institute of Environmental Medicine. new pilot study, Appeared in The forefront of immunology today. The researchers also observed that this increase was associated with a cytokine storm, an excessive and dangerous inflammatory response that marks severe cases of COVID-19. growing evidence suggested that this response was associated with disease severity and mortality. “Our findings provide a potential biomarker for severe COVID-19, but may also identify new therapeutic targets given the antiviral effects of IL-26,” said the senior author. , consultant and professor at the Institute for the Environment, says Anders Linden. Medicine, Karolinska Institute. A vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 has effectively reduced the number of severe COVID-19 cases. However, there are many breakout infections, some even fatal. alone in new yorkmore than 2 million people have experienced breakthrough infections, resulting in nearly 90,000 hospitalizations. there is Few approved treatments So far, the cause of COVID-19 is unknown, and the emergence of new viral variants, limited vaccine distribution, and weakened immunity have driven the search for more effective treatments for the disease. There are additional issues. Many people will also suffer from asymptomatic or mild illness, yet more than 6.6 people have already died from the disease worldwide. Identifying people at risk for serious illness is therefore a priority, but so far There is no reliable way to do this. “We need to understand more about the underlying immunological mechanisms to find better treatments, and we also need to improve the diagnosis of COVID 19 patients,” Cardenas said. These researchers sought to determine whether IL-26-mediated immune signaling is involved in severe COVID-19. “We already know that IL-26 is involved in the recruitment of immune cells to fight bacterial lung infections and chronic respiratory disease in humans,” said Linden. “Additionally, IL-26 has antiviral and antibacterial properties.” For this study, scientists recruited 49 patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 infection, 44 of whom had severe symptoms and required oxygen therapy. The patient was recruited from June 2020 to January 2021 at a hospital in Stockholm. A control group of 27 healthy individuals was also recruited during the same period. Researchers then measured levels of IL-26 protein and other inflammatory compounds in her blood. They found much higher levels of protein among patients with COVID-19 than in healthy controls. Furthermore, blood levels of IL-26 were associated with increases in lactate dehydrogenase, an established marker of tissue damage, and mean corpuscular hemoglobin (MCH), a previously identified hematologic abnormality in COVID-19. found to correlate with decline. Both of these markers are associated with severe disease. Cardenas said the results, while encouraging, are preliminary and require further studies with larger patient cohorts. “Such studies are ongoing and could provide more information about the clinical value of measuring IL-26 in COVID patients, including whether levels reflect disease severity.

