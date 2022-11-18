Subretinal drusenoid deposition associated with cardiovascular disease







Rosen has consulted for Astellas, Bayer, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Diopsys, Genentech-Roche, Nano Retina, OD-OS, Optovue, Regeneron, and Teva, and has personal financial interests in Cellview, Guardion, and Opticology. reported that Smith reports on consulting for Ora Technologies.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Researchers used subretinal drusenoid deposition levels to identify high-risk cardiovascular disease in a cohort of participants with age-related macular degeneration. Press release from Mount Sinai Health System, first author R. Theodore Smith, MD doctorate, He and colleagues say they were able to link specific cardiovascular diseases to specific forms of AMD.

Data obtained from Ledesma-Gil G et al. BMJ Open Ophthalmology. 2022; doi:10.1136/bmjophth-2022-001154.

“This study is the first strong link between AMD, a leading cause of blindness, and heart disease, a leading cause of death worldwide,” he said. There is also strong evidence that the blood supply to the eye is directly reduced by these diseases: damage to the heart reduces systemic blood supply, or carotid artery occlusion reduces blood flow to the eye. directly obstructs the eyes.” In a cross-sectional study, spectral domain OCT, autofluorescence and near-infrared reflectance imaging, and lipid profiles were obtained for 200 participants with AMD. Next, the model tested the relationship between high-risk vascular disease and subretinal drusenoid deposition (SDD) through a medical history questionnaire and the drusenoid deposition status of each patient. The prevalence of vascular disease was 41.2% in the SDD group and 6.8% in the non-SDD group (P. = 9 x 109). “This study demonstrates the fact that ophthalmologists may be the first to detect systemic disease, especially in asymptomatic patients,” said the co-investigators. Richard B. Rosen, MD mentioned in the release. “Detecting SDD in the retina triggers referral to an individual’s primary care provider, especially if no previous cardiologist has been involved. Life-threatening cardiac events can be prevented.”

