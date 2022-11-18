



Story outline A new review finds that climate change is linked to worsening symptoms of multiple sclerosis and other neurological disorders. This impact is due to temperature fluctuations, extreme weather events and the effects of air pollution. About 100 million Americans currently suffer from disorders that affect the brain, nerves, or spinal cord. Climate change may be exacerbating symptoms of headaches, dementia, multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease, according to a new review. About 100 million Americans suffer from at least one neurological disorder, Prevalence is rising. The researchers in this review, published in the journal Neurology, evaluated more than 360 articles published between 1990 and 2022 to determine how changes in temperature, extreme weather events and air pollution affect neurological diseases. decided whether to They found that people with certain diseases may experience worsening symptoms due to climate change, a phenomenon that may also lead to increased prevalence of stroke. Up to 4% of can be attributed to temperature and its variability alone, the authors write. “While the international community aims to limit global temperature rise to well below 2.7 ºF by 2100, irreversible environmental changes have already occurred, and these changes will continue to occur as the planet warms. Member of the American Academy of Neurology in a statement. “As we witness the effects of global warming on human health, it is imperative that neurologists predict how neurological disorders will change.” America is changing faster than ever!Adding You to Changing America Facebook Also twitter A feed to keep you on top of the news. All studies containing only data on adults were grouped into three categories: Research on the effects of pollution. extreme weather events and temperature fluctuations; and emerging neurological infections. The study also details the link between climate warming and tick- and mosquito-borne diseases. This review found that extreme weather events and changes in temperature are associated with stroke incidence and severity, migraine headaches, hospitalization for people with dementia, and worsening of MS. In the last 10 years alone 90 percent One county in the United States has experienced at least one federal climate disaster. Exposure to airborne pollutants, particularly particulate matter 2.5 (“pollution particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter”) and nitrates, is associated with increased incidence and severity of stroke, headaches, risk of dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. associated with exacerbation of disease, the authors added. Climate change will also increase favorable conditions for the transmission of certain diseases beyond traditional areas, such as West Nile virus, meningococcal meningitis and tick-borne encephalitis, increasing the risk of disease in new populations. is increasing. In 2022, more than 900 West Nile virus cases have been reported in the United States. According to the CDC. The findings are study heels One way to prevent future pandemics is to stop destroying natural wildlife habitat. As more species’ habitats are destroyed and animals move to other areas, often closer to humans, the risk of cross-species spread of disease increases. Some mechanisms that could explain the relationship between climate change and physiological changes include accelerated aging, the researchers wrote. The articles included in the review tended to be conducted in resource-rich areas, suggesting a disconnect between where research takes place and where change is most acute, they added. Income countries, despite contributing the least to climate change, often disproportionate burden of the result.

