Health
Marijuana and e-cigarettes both increase the risk of cardiac arrhythmias
In a recent study published in heart rhythm Researchers in the Journal of the University of California, San Francisco, evaluated the relationship between the use of various types of inhaled marijuana or tobacco products and ventricular and atrial arrhythmias.
The effects of conventional smoking on coronary artery disease are well understood. However, the arrhythmogenic mechanisms and the effects of smoking on cardiac arrhythmias require further research. The growing popularity of modern tobacco products such as electronic cigarettes (e-cigs) and heated tobacco products (HTPs) and legalized marijuana complicates the situation. These products are widely considered safer than tobacco. However, the effects of smoking and vaping on cardiac arrhythmias are poorly understood, even though nontraditional tobacco products and marijuana may pose emerging threats to the cardiovascular system.
study: Increased vulnerability to atrial and ventricular arrhythmias caused by various types of inhaled tobacco or marijuana productsImage credit: Hazem.m.kamal / Shutterstock
About research
In the current study, researchers determined whether the use of new types of tobacco and marijuana lead to proarrhythmic substrates and ultimately to arrhythmias.
In this study, male and female Sprague-Dawley rats aged 8-10 weeks were used and divided into groups of 5-16 animals. Conscious rats were exposed to pulsatile aerosols or smoke to mimic active smoking or vaping observed in humans. Each rat was exposed once daily for 2 months, 5 days per week. Each of these sessions consisted of 10 cycles performed over 5 minutes to estimate one vaping session or cigarette consumption. Two of his 18 animals in the tobacco group at the beginning of the study died on day 1 and his 14th day. They were replaced and no other animals died. Rats were exposed to either electronic cigarettes (JUUL), HTP (IQOS), Marlboro red tobacco (CIG), marijuana (MJ), or placebo marijuana (pb-MJ).
The team measured arrhythmogenicity testing, electrocardiographic telemetry, echocardiography, systolic blood pressure (SBP), and optical mapping during and after exposure. To identify gradually chronic effects, we measured conscious SBP on the first day of exposure and at the end of weeks 2, 4, 6, and 8 using tail cuffs. On each day of measurement, he estimated SBP twice, once before and after the single exposure on that day, to estimate the acute effect on that day.
The team also performed ex vivo cardiac optical mapping 8 weeks after exposure to measure the heart’s susceptibility to arrhythmias from the right and left ventricles and atrium and determine their electrophysiological properties. Action potential length at 80% repolarization (APD80) and the calcium transient at 80% repolarization (CATD80).
result
The study results showed that all non-air conditions dramatically changed SBP. Cigarette smoke, IQOS aerosol, and JUUL aerosol all had the same effect on SBP. They all showed that on the first day of exposure he greatly increased SBP and moderately enhanced on the next day. However, unlike tobacco products, SBP decreased with each acute exposure to marijuana. On the other hand, pb-MJ did not decrease his SBP, but increased it similarly to tobacco products.
Pre-exposure values indicate that chronic exposure to the evaluated product gradually increased baseline SBP from 0.130 mm Hg after 2 weeks of exposure to 0.140 mm Hg after 4 weeks to 0.150 mm Hg after 8 weeks of exposure. was shown to rise to Norepinephrine concentrations in serum samples were significantly different in rats exposed to marijuana or tobacco products compared to air after 8 weeks of exposure. At the same time, angiotensin levels showed no fluctuations.
After 8 weeks of exposure, partial area variation and ejection fraction in all non-air cohorts were lower than baseline. Left ventricular (LV) end-diastolic and LV end-systolic volumes increased gradually in the non-air group. By 8 weeks post-exposure, LV end-diastolic and LV end-systolic volumes were significantly increased compared to baseline in all non-air groups. Additionally, LV mass was also increased compared to the air cohort and baseline. Exposure to all conditions except air also increased left atrium (LA) diameter by week 4 of exposure, and the enlargement continued through his eighth week. These results suggest that tobacco and marijuana use caused left ventricular dysfunction with ventricular enlargement. This indicates that smoking and vaping are associated with LV dysfunction and remodeling.
All tobacco products promoted overall AF induction when compared to air. Overall, 37.5% of rats exposed to MJ and 50% of rats exposed to pb-MJ developed AF. However, air-exposed rats did not develop AF. VT induction rate by air exposure was 0%, CIG 62.5%, JUUL 71.43%, IQOS 37.5%, MJ 75%, pb-MJ 37.5%. AF rates were significant only in CIG, JUUL, and MJ. More than half of all tachycardia cases were caused by overdrive pacing. LA, LV, and right atrium (RA) effective refractory periods (ERPs) were shorter in the non-air group. Furthermore, the non-air cohort had a shorter APD80 and a longer CATD80 compared with the air control group at different pacing cycle lengths.
Overall, the study results showed that marijuana and tobacco can cause changes in the heart’s structural, electrical, and neural remodeling, promoting the development of arrhythmias.
Journal reference:
- Huiliang Qiu, Hao Zhang, Daniel D. Han, Ronak Derakhshandeh, Xiaoyin Wang, Natasha Goyal, Mina Navabzadeh, Poonam Rao, Emily E. Wilson, Leila Mohammadi, Jeffrey E. Olgin, Matthew L. Springer, Vulnerability to Atria and Ventricles Increase in arrhythmias induced by various types of inhaled tobacco or marijuana products, Heart Rhythm, 2022, ISSN 1547-5271, DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hrthm.2022.09.021, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1547527122024869
