Health
Study identifies risk factors and symptom clusters associated with long-term COVID
Recent research posted on medrex sib*Preprint server assessed long COVID-related risk factors.
Research suggests that some patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) develop post-COVID-19 syndrome (long-term COVID), a chronic fatigue state characterized by neuroimmune fatigue after exercise It has been. Fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, chest pain, cough, gastrointestinal symptoms, headache, and musculoskeletal pain are common symptoms.
Initially, long-lasting evidence of COVID emerged from patient-led studies, social media self-reports, and medical blogs. In the UK, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that her 13.7% of infected individuals have had her COVID for a long time. Risk factors associated with symptoms that persist beyond the acute phase include female gender, older age, asthma, pre-existing cardiopulmonary disease, and severity of COVID-19.
ZOE COVID-19 symptom tracking app is a promising tool for long-term research COVID-symptomsIt has been downloaded by over 4 million people and is recommended for daily symptom tracking. This dataset has helped identify predictors of hospitalization, symptom clusters, and vaccines in multiple COVID-19-related studies. Effectivenessand side effects.
study: Long Covid risk factors and symptom clusters: Analysis of UK symptom tracking app dataImage credit: p.ill.i / Shutterstock
About research
In the current study, researchers from Brighton and Sussex Medical School and the University of Sussex evaluated risk factors associated with long COVID and whether data from the ZOE symptom tracking app provide evidence for different long COVID subtypes. I decided what Users of the ZOE COVID-19 Symptom Tracker App receive daily messages asking them to record their symptoms. Data entered by users during app registration and daily inputs were used for analysis.
Participants were logged on for a minimum of 120 days overall, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 between 1 July and 11 December 2020, and had a body mass index (BMI) between 15 and 55. between and had to log in within 7 days. of positive tests. Additionally, the sampled population was tested for selection bias against a reference sample that included people who logged on and tested positive for at least 120 days between 01 July 2020 and 1 January 2021.
The authors found a statistically significant proportion of negative health outcomes during the 12 to 15 weeks after the COVID-19 outbreak compared with the 2 to 12 weeks before the COVID-19 outbreak. defined as experiencing a state. A two-tailed proportion Z test was used for categorical data and a two-tailed Mann-Whitney U test was used for continuous data for univariate analysis of risk factors. In addition, we evaluated multiple predictors using logistic regression with a lasso penalty.
A multivariate model was run in two blocks. The first block included demographic variables and medical history (no symptom data), and the second block included his 0–8-week symptom score after a positive test. The authors utilized K-mode clustering, factor analysis, and hierarchical agglomerative clustering to make intercomparisons between methods and for his second aim of investigating evidence for long subtypes of COVID. We assessed how robust symptom clusters were.
findings
Researchers identified 4,040 app users after applying eligibility filters. Most app users were female (59.5%) and white (97.5%). Most of the participants lived in high-income areas. Her 13.6% of the sample met the criteria set for long COVID. Testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, 15.1% of the long COVID cohort were asymptomatic. A participant in a long-term cohort of COVID initially tested positive before he recovered from symptoms within 3-4 weeks.
Factor analysis heatmap showing load on symptom factors
Univariate analyzes revealed significant associations between COVID and female gender, hay fever, previous lung disease, asthma, vitamin D or other vitamin intake, and previous limited activity. rice field. Prolonged COVID was weakly associated with age and BMI. Symptoms 0–8 weeks post-infection strongly predicted her COVID in the long term. Olfactory problems and fatigue were strong predictors of her COVID long-term beyond weeks 4-6.
The authors observed a positive association between long-term COVID and pre-existing medical conditions for all subjects up to 70 years of age, but observed a negative association for subjects over 70 years of age. Did. Multivariate models run on demographics and medical history maintained for gender, limited activity, vitamin D intake, other intakes, and baseline health status. Except for the addition of her maximum symptom score during the first 2 weeks post-infection, the variables retained in the model with symptom data were the same as in the model without symptom data.
Conclusion
The authors identified female sex, pre-existing medical conditions, limited physical activity prior to COVID-19, and increased risk during COVID-19 as factors associated with an increased risk of progressing to long-term COVID-19 12 weeks after COVID-19. identified more symptoms of Her long-term COVID prediction accuracy was 69% at the onset of COVID-19 and 77% after her 8 weeks of symptoms, with the highest error rate for asymptomatic carriers.
Overall, this study found that gender, baseline health status, symptoms, and previous limited activity can predict long-term COVID in symptomatic COVID-19 patients with reasonable accuracy. In particular, symptom severity during the first 8 weeks of illness was the strongest predictor of prolonged COVID: there was no evidence to suggest multiple types of prolonged her COVID among patients.
*Important Notices
medrex sib We publish a non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific report and should not be taken as conclusive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221117/Study-identifies-risk-factors-and-symptom-clusters-associated-with-long-COVID.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study identifies risk factors and symptom clusters associated with long-term COVID
- pm modi : PM Modi will address a global meeting in Delhi on terrorist financing today
- For Canadian actor Percy Hynes White, doing Wednesday was like shooting a blockbuster movie with your friends
- Google’s new local search feature is finally here
- Interview with Marco Lavazza – “Perfect interaction with tennis” tennisnet.com
- Marijuana and e-cigarettes both increase the risk of cardiac arrhythmias
- Taylor Lautner got a sneak peek at Taylor Dome’s wedding dress | Entertainment
- Musadik criticizes Imran Khan for pursuing a policy of hypocrisy – Pakistan
- 50-year-old regular at Salem’s Hollywood Tavern wins million-dollar Powerball prize
- Cleveland reports first monkeypox-related death.news
- Bengaluru engineer got job at Google after 10 years of trying, says he applied every year but got rejected
- FEDERAL EXPERT: Large cascading earthquakes in northern BC ‘very likely’ due to fracking