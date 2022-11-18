Health
Eight suspected measles deaths, 503 reported so far
Mumbai: Maharashtra has reported 503 cases of measles so far this year and 8 deaths suspected of being caused by the virus. All of these occurred in Mumbai. The health ministry said on his Thursday, November 17, as Prime Minister Eknassinde asked to confirm the situation and provide information to the authorities. Special attention should be paid to hospitalized patients.
The Burihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a separate bulletin that the metropolis had so far reported eight suspected deaths and 169 confirmed cases from the disease.
Twenty-five new patients with measles have been hospitalized in the city, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 105. Two patients are receiving oxygen support, but 38 have been discharged, according to preliminary reports.
Measles outbreaks have been reported in 26 locations in Maharashtra, 14 in Mumbai, 7 in Bhiwandi (Tane) and 5 in Malegaon Town (Nashik), according to a state health department bulletin. is.
Prime Minister Shinide confirmed the spread of the infection and instructed the people concerned to give consideration to hospitalized patients.
He called on officers to step up measles surveillance, direct them to vaccinate those left behind, and work to debunk myths and misconceptions about vaccination in the community.
“Eight municipalities in Mumbai are affected by measles, with most outbreaks (five) in District M-East, followed by three in District L (all in northeast Mumbai). Eight patients with suspected measles died, seven from the M-East ward and one from the L ward, of whom 1 received one dose of the measles vaccine. only one, the rest had not been vaccinated,” said a health department bulletin.
State health inspector Pradip Awate said that in a week, when there are five suspected cases of infection, two or more of which are confirmed by laboratory testing, it is called an outbreak. I got
According to the Department of Health, measles is one of the leading causes of diarrhea, pneumonia and weakened immune systems, leading children to fall into a vicious cycle of various illnesses and malnutrition.
The health department is conducting door-to-door measles surveillance, with special immunization sessions being arranged in campaign mode, the bulletin said.
For those who have not been vaccinated against measles, a list is available by district/municipality for children aged 9 months to 5 years. These children are vaccinated not only in regular sessions, but also in special sessions, it said.
Special attention has been directed to sensitive areas, and the state held 2,974 immunization sessions in October and November. Each measles patient will receive two doses of vitamin A, according to the department.
Maharashtra recorded 92 cases in 2021, compared to 193 in 2020.
Meanwhile, a senior BMC official said the number of deaths suspected to be caused by measles rose by one to eight on Thursday. The patient was a 10-month-old girl living in her suburb of Govandi who died on 3 November.
“She had a history of travel to Thane in October. The (BMC’s) death committee will review eight suspected (measles) deaths from fever and rash,” a civil society bulletin said. said.
According to the bulletin, inpatient facilities for measles patients are now available at Bharat Ratna Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and Shatabdi Hospital in Gobandi (all with moderate cases). Castulvar Hospital has a separate isolation ward with his 83 beds and his five ventilators to deal with severe and critical cases.
In Eastern District, which includes areas such as Gobandi, 40 people attended an inspirational conference of religious leaders who agreed to spread awareness about the disease and increase support for vaccinations, according to a bulletin. .
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shinde reviewed the measles outbreak at a meeting at the state secretariat in southern Mumbai and instructed the BMC to enlist the help of religious leaders to spread awareness about vaccination.
In addition to Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, several ministers also attended the meeting.
In the evening, the Prime Minister visited Kasturbah Hospital, a citizen-run hospital in central Mumbai, to assess the situation. During his visit, he interacted with the families of children with measles and hospital staff, the bulletin said.
(PTI)
|
Sources
2/ https://thewire.in/health/maharashtra-8-suspected-measles-deaths-503-cases-reported-so-far
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eight suspected measles deaths, 503 reported so far
- Actor Sim Eun-woo won’t renew his contract with his agency
- Fashion icons from Ranbir Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan who nailed the look in the men’s leather jacket
- Zenith Tech Fair showcases AI and other innovations
- Opinion: Trudeau should thank Xi for his awkward meeting with the G20
- Pivo Max Named CES 2023 Innovation Award Nominee
- Cricket Scotland introduces paid contracts for the women’s team
- Kartik Aaryan – Kartik Aaryan: Freddy is not a conventional Bollywood hero.
- Allison Janney See-Through Dress Photos: Sheer Look Photos
- Burcon Presents at Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum
- Leonid meteor shower lights up the night sky | british news
- The first memo from new CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach