Reduce the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease in people at higher risk





Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic are studying whether high-intensity cycling can prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Alzheimer’s is a game of “odds.” No single cause is known, but a healthy lifestyle increases the likelihood of prevention. But her 20-30% of the US population carries the gene, putting her at greater risk than any other group. They can’t change their DNA, but a clinical trial here in Northeast Ohio could change that. Related: More Health Hub Stories from Monica Robbins Gloria Sims is good at sports. She agreed to sweat for us in the Cleveland Clinic building rather than in the privacy of her own home. “I exercise for 30 minutes three times a day,” she explained of her role in the CYCLE-AD trial. “I usually do it on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.” A randomized controlled trial named CYCLE-AD (Cycling to Stop or Limit the Effects of Alzheimer’s Disease) is led by co-principal investigators, Dr. Jay Alberts of the Clinic’s Department of Biomedical Engineering and Dr. Steven Rao of the Luorbo Center for Brain Health. increase. The aim was to find out whether high-intensity exercise could prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Simms is one of 150 participants, a member of an exclusive club that they all don’t want to belong to. “They are people who are genetically at risk for Alzheimer’s disease and have a family history of certain genetic markers, Alzheimer’s disease,” Rao explained. Its genetic marker is apolipoprotein E. This has her three different components E2, E3 and E4. “If you have one of E4, which represents about 20% of the population, you’re three times more likely to have Alzheimer’s disease between the ages of 65 and 80,” Rao said. Gloria found her participation in research very important. “Especially for the African-American community, we tend not to want to do these studies because of history,” she said. There are two randomly selected groups during the 18-month trial period. One was selected because it belongs to the Peloton Cycle exercise group, has an internet connection, and allows researchers to track participants remotely. The other group also has cycles, but they are told to continue whatever they were doing before the study, such as walking. All were aged 60 to 85 years, had the genetic marker, and were considered healthy, cognitively intact, and sedentary at baseline assessment. Could this type of aerobic exercise help prevent Alzheimer’s disease in people with a genetic connection? Rao says even delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s could have a big impact. “If we could delay the normal onset of Alzheimer’s disease by just five years, we could cut the number of people diagnosed in half. Meanwhile, Gloria is enjoying her retirement and has a bucket list she’s determined to accomplish. “One of my prayers has always been that my spirit outlives my body,” she said. For more information on the CYCLE-AD exam, please click here. here.

