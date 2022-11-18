Surge in RSV cases continues to overwhelm hospitals

Twenty-five states and Washington DC report that at least 75% of pediatric hospital beds are full.

U.S. hospitals are struggling to keep up with the continued rise in respiratory illnesses in children, particularly respiratory syncytial virus.

Respiratory syncytial virus, often called RSV, is a common respiratory disease in babies and children. The most common symptoms include runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever and loss of appetite. More serious symptoms include difficulty breathing and dehydration requiring hospitalization.

The disease predominates mainly during the winter months, but pediatricians and other health care providers say surges are occurring much earlier than usual. Twenty-five states nationwide and Washington, D.C. report that at least 75% of pediatric hospital beds are full, with children primarily with respiratory illnesses. NBC News.

according to data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 8,597 cases of RSV were detected during the week of 5 November. The new CDC data also show that the hospitalization rate for her RSV among people 65 and older is about 10 times higher than before.pandemicMidwestern states, including Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, and Wisconsin, have the highest positivity rates.

Mass General Hospital for Children has postponed some elective pediatric surgeries to make room for sick patients. The hospital is moving some pediatric patients to the general care unit because the pediatric intensive care unit is overcrowded. In October, at the hospital, he tested positive for 2,000 of her RSVs. By mid-November, the hospital had seen 1,800 of her.

Lori Pugsley, director of nursing for the hospital’s inpatient pediatrics department, calls it a pediatric crisis. Pugsley said she has worked at a Boston hospital for 33 years, but she never saw the RSV surge when she started in October.

About an hour north of New Hampshire, there were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available as of Monday, according to the state. WMURAccording to Dr. Dan Hale, director of children’s medical care at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, this year’s strain of RSV is more severe, adding to previous peaks and higher numbers.

“These children are really sick in less than six months. They are sent to hospitals, ICUs and sometimes even ventilators,” he said. We are seeing more children than when we were at our peak.”

Officials at Portsmouth Regional and Exeter Hospital said the emergency department was able to treat some patients and send them home, but for very sick babies and young children, the pediatric ICU beds could be delayed until beds opened. This may take several hours. New England hospital.

Dr. Derek Trapasso of Exeter Hospital said: “Having said that, we’ve sent patients all over New England, possibly from Dartmouth to Maine. He sent one to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island.”

California confirms first pediatric death from flu, respiratory syncytial virus

Across the United States, California experienced an increase in RSV infections in October. California Department of Public HealthThe Department of Health also issued a statewide advisory on Saturday, saying hospitalizations due to respiratory viruses in the coming months will continue to strain hospitals. reported the first death of a child under the age of five due to

In the San Francisco Bay Area, hospitals are flooded. Back in October, Dr. April Zaat, pediatric hospitalist at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, said: ABC 7 The pediatric ICU and respiratory unit were full. At the time, there were also five to seven children waiting for beds in the emergency room.

“Many of them have respiratory diseases. Rhinoviruses, enteroviruses, etc. It’s like a potpourri of respiratory viruses that cause viruses in children,” she said. .”

RSV is most common among children under 2 years of age, and premature infants or babies under 6 months of age are most at risk, although hospitals have a high number of older children with the virus. It is Dr. David Cornfield, director of pediatric pulmonary medicine at Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital in Stanford, said COVID was to blame.

“Given the isolation we’ve experienced with COVID, many children in their second or third year of life have not yet experienced RSV infection,” he said. Infected older children are also more severely affected.”

I see hospitals patient increase Emergency rooms are often packed because parents don’t know what symptoms to look for. Most of her RSV symptoms can be managed at home by ensuring fever-lowering medication and fluids, said Dr. Anna Durand of the University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital in Albuquerque.

Parents are encouraged to contact their pediatrician if their child has common cold or flu symptoms. If your child has trouble breathing, is pulling their chest, has enlarged nostrils, or has blueness around their nose and mouth, they should seek immediate medical attention.

“Emergency medical care is recommended for anyone who shows signs of difficulty breathing,” Durand continued.[That means] Your child is working hard to breathe or is breathing fast. There are also signs of dehydration, such as when a child cries but does not produce tears. “

RSV can survive on surfaces for up to 3 days, so stay home when sick, wear a mask, and vaccinated Boosted due to flu and COVID.

“COVID has affected the seasonal pattern of all these respiratory infections,” said Tina Tan, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Washington Post“I don’t think anyone will know if the pattern will return to what it was before COVID, but if there are three viruses that could cause a surge in severe illness, we should be able to provide people with the care they need.” Things get more complicated…at the same time.”