A brain-powered wheelchair shows promise for the real world





AUSTIN, Texas — In one of the first studies of its kind, some people with movement disorders were able to operate wheelchairs that translated their thoughts into movement. A study by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin was published today in the journal eye science This is an important step forward for brain-machine interfaces—computer systems that turn mind activity into action. Thought-powered wheelchair concepts have been studied for years, most projects use unimpaired subjects or stimuli to demonstrate that the device more or less controls the person, rather than vice versa. did. In this case, three quadriplegics, unable to move their limbs due to spinal cord injuries, maneuvered wheelchairs in a cluttered natural environment with varying degrees of success. The interface recorded brain activity, which machine-learning algorithms translated into commands to move the wheelchair. The researchers said this is a sign of the potential future commercialization of mind-powered wheelchairs that can assist people with limited mobility. Professor Jose Del R. Milan of the Cockrell School said: Electrical and computer engineering department of the engineering department Chandra family who led the international research team. This study is also important because non-invasive devices are used to maneuver the wheelchair. The researchers did not implant any type of device in the participants or use any type of stimulation. Participants wore caps covered with electrodes that record the brain’s electrical activity, known as an electroencephalogram (EEG). An amplifier sent these electrical signals to a computer, which interpreted each participant’s intentions and translated them into movements. When a person sustains a severe injury that leads to paralysis, the brain loses the pathways that direct the body to produce movement. But the brain remains active, and interfaces can capture and facilitate movement, as if the brain were talking to the body rather than the computer. Two important dynamics contributed significantly to the research’s success. The first is a training program for users. Users were taught how to visualize the movement of the chair as if they were imagining moving their limbs. When researchers observed study participants, they saw changes in brain activity when executing commands. Second contributor borrowing from robotics. Researchers have equipped wheelchairs with sensors to understand their surroundings. We also introduced robotic intelligence software that helps the chair fill in the blanks of the user’s commands to facilitate precise and safe movement of the wheelchair. “It’s a lot like riding a horse,” says Milan, who is also a neurology professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s Dell School of Medicine. “The rider can tell the horse to turn left or enter the gate. But ultimately the horse must figure out the best way to carry out those commands.” This research complements another project that Milan worked on, creating new EEG electrodes that can be worn for long periods of time without replacement. Long-term electrodes are part of the ultimate goal of these projects. And the researchers plan to embed all the other relevant technologies directly into the modified wheelchair. Project team members include Luca Tonin from the University of Padua, Italy. Serafeim Perdikis of the University of Essex. Germany’s Ruhr University Bochum he is Taylan Deniz Kuzu, Jorge Pardo, Thomas Armin Schildhauer, Mirko Aach and Ramon Martinez-Olivera. Bastien Olsett from the Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland. Kyuhwa Lee, Wyss Center for Bio- and Neuro-Engineering, Switzerland.

