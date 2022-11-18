Adequate indoor relative humidity can prevent COVID





Nov 18, 2022 — Proper indoor ventilation is a recognized way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but a new study from MIT finds that maintaining proper relative humidity in indoor spaces can help you stay healthy. According to an MIT news release, the “sweet spot” associated with reduced COVID-19 cases and deaths is between 40% and 60% indoor relative humidity. People who kept their indoor relative humidity outside these parameters had higher rates of COVID-19 infection. Researchers say most people are comfortable between 30% and 50% relative humidity. Airplane cabins have a relative humidity of about 20%. Relative humidity is the amount of moisture in air compared to the total moisture it can hold at a given temperature before it saturates and forms condensation. This research Royal Society journal interfaceResearchers looked at COVID-19 data and weather measurements from 121 countries from January 2020 to August 2020, before the vaccine was made available to the public. “If the outdoor temperature fell below the typical human comfort range, they assumed that the indoor space was being heated to reach that comfort range. We calculated the associated decline in The research team found estimated indoor relative humidity in the region to be below 40% or above 60% when the region reported rising COVID-19 cases and deaths, the release said. “This intermediate indoor relative humidity has potentially protective effects,” said lead author Connor Verheyen, a Ph.D. I’m here. Widespread use of the 40%-60% indoor humidity range can reduce the need for lockdowns and other extensive restrictions, the study concludes. “Unlike measures that rely on individual compliance (such as masking and hand washing), indoor RH optimization achieves high compliance, which means that all occupants of a common indoor space are exposed to similar ambient conditions. “Compared to the long schedules and high costs of vaccine production and distribution, humidity control systems may be quicker and cheaper to implement in certain indoor settings.” “

