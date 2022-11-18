RT after breast-conserving surgery shows no survival benefit after decades

Breast-conserving surgery followed by radiotherapy for early-stage breast cancer significantly reduced the risk of disease recurrence, but the benefit did not translate into improved overall survival (OS) at 30 years, according to a Scottish study. indicated by long-term analysis of breast conservation trials.

Compared with no radiotherapy, adjuvant locoregional radiotherapy reduced the risk of ipsilateral breast tumor recurrence (IBTR) by 61% (HR 0.39, 95% CI 0.27-0.55, P.<0.0001), reports Ian Kunkler, FRCR, University of Edinburgh.

“But what we have observed are different effects over time,” Kunkler said. European Breast Cancer Conference“Most of the reduction in local recurrence risk occurs in the first decade. In the second decade, there is no significant difference in recurrence risk with or without radiation.”

Local recurrence rates at 10 years were 8.8% with radiotherapy and 31% without radiotherapy. At 20 years it was 15.2% and 37.6%, and at 30 years it was 27.8% and 42.7%.

In particular, there was no significant difference in OS between patients who received radiotherapy and those who did not (HR 1.08, 95% CI 0.89-1.30, P.=0.43). The 10-year OS rates were 72.5% and 70.8%, respectively. 48.6% and 48.4% in 20 years. 23.7% and 27.5% in 30 years.

“This is an important study that supports previous information showing that radiation therapy after breast-conserving surgery does not improve survival,” said Stephen Edge, M.D., of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York. . study. “That’s not what radiation therapy is for. The purpose is to reduce the risk of local recurrence, which remains a very important component of breast-conserving therapy.”

edge is NSABP B-06 study, Beginning in 1976, it was the first study to compare total mastectomy, lumpectomy, lumpectomy, and radiation in women with invasive breast cancer, and was named “Lumpectomy plus radiation therapy.” 20 years of follow-up clearly showed that breast cancer does not improve survival, but it does have a significant impact on the likelihood of breast cancer returning to the breast.”

In NSABP B-06, a large impact of radiation therapy on local recurrence was seen in the first decade, Dr. Edge said. Today’s Medpage. “This is actually about the same as what the Scottish group showed, indicating a dramatic decline. [in local recurrence] It increased in the first 10 years and rose at about the same rate in both groups over the next 20 years.”

“The difference here is that these women were also receiving stage- and biomarker-appropriate systemic therapy, whereas for NSABP, studies showing that systemic therapy was effective were completed for 13 years by the late 1980s. The majority of women didn’t get it because they weren’t doing it after the study began,” he continued.

In explaining the rationale for the study, Kunkler noted that breast-conserving surgery, systemic therapy, and postoperative radiation therapy remain the gold standard for most patients with early-stage breast cancer, and that radiation therapy reduces local recurrence. I pointed out that there are studies that confirm that Information on clinical outcomes over 10 years of follow-up. ”

“I think [this analysis] It underscores the importance of funding long-term follow-up of adjuvant radiotherapy to assess the benefits and risks of treatment over time when different effects may occur,” Kunkler said. Stated.

In a press release, Kunkler said the lack of long-term improvement in OS in patients receiving radiation therapy is because “radiation therapy may help prevent some breast cancer deaths, but It could be because it can cause a few more deaths, especially over a long period of time.” From other causes, such as heart or blood vessel disease, after radiation therapy. ”

“It’s important to note that every woman with breast cancer is different and will get different forms of breast cancer,” he added. , should be made after careful discussion between the patient and physician, considering the potential for long-term recurrence within and outside the breast, and of treatment-related toxicities.”

The Scottish Breast Conservation Trial enrolled 585 patients aged 70 years or younger with primary breast tumors ≤4 cm in size between 1985 and 1991. After local excision of the tumor (1 cm margin of safety) and clearance or sampling of the axillary lymph nodes, all patients received oral tamoxifen 20 mg daily or cyclophosphamide 600 mg, methotrexate 50 mg, and fluorouracil 600 mg/m2. He received systemic therapy with 6 intravenous bolus injections every 3 weeks.2depending on estrogen receptor (ER) status.

Patients were stratified by menopausal and ER status (≥20, <20, unknown) to receive either adjuvant radiotherapy (50 Gy to the breast with a boost to the tumor bed) or no further local therapy Randomly assigned.

in the Initial analysis of the trial At 6 years, the IBTR rate was 5.8% in the radiotherapy group and 24.5% in the no radiotherapy group, with no difference in OS.

Mike Bassett Staff writer with a focus on oncology and hematology. He is based in Massachusetts.

Disclosure Kunkler did not report disclosures.