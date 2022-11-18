Relationship between antidiabetic drugs and multiple sclerosis

Overview: People over the age of 45 who use antihyperglycemic drugs to control type 2 diabetes are at increased risk of developing multiple sclerosis. However, people under the age of 45 who take hypoglycemic drugs have a lower risk of multiple sclerosis.

A new study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences found that people over the age of 45 who were treated with antihyperglycemic drugs for type 2 diabetes were at increased risk of multiple sclerosis, especially in women, and those under the age of 45 were more susceptible to antihyperglycemic drugs. Exposure was found to reduce the risk. .

“Our findings reinforce the need for precision medicine approaches to prevent MS in these vulnerable populations,” said principal investigator, Center for Translational Neuroscience, Brain Science Innovation Center. said Kathleen Rogers, Ph.D., Associate Director of

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable autoimmune neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system and causes severe physical and cognitive impairment. It is estimated that nearly 1 million adults in the United States and over 2.8 million adults worldwide have MS.

For patients with type 2 diabetes, there is increasing evidence linking metabolic disorders to MS through a common factor of increased autoimmunity. This calls into question the impact of the antihyperglycemic drugs used to treat his type 2 diabetes, including insulin, on the incidence of MS.

“Previous studies have shown neuroprotective effects of antihyperglycemic agents in Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias,” Dr. Rodgers said. “For multiple sclerosis, in particular, he wanted to look further at age and gender differences between her males and females under 45 with type 2 diabetes.”

They found a small and significant increase in MS risk in men aged 45 years and older, and a significant increase in MS incidence after antihyperglycemic exposure in women aged 45 years and older. In addition to age differences, risk analyzes by drug class showed that exposure to insulin in patients aged 45 years and older was associated with increased risk compared to other treatments.

In patients younger than 45 years, exposure to hypoglycemic drugs prevented the development of MS.

Utilizing a US-based claims database of 151 million participants, the study assessed more than 5 million patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes as either early-onset or late-onset MS. identified by The researchers segmented the data by age (patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes before or after 45 years of age) and by sex, looking at her MS risk in both populations, especially in women older than her 45 years. deciphered the factors that drive

A paper recently published in the journal “Exposure to Antihyperglycemic Drugs and Age and Gender Differences in Risk of Newly Diagnosed Multiple Sclerosis in Patients with Concordant Propensity Scores for Type 2 Diabetes” Hellion.

Bryan Science’s Innovation Center co-authors include Dr. Roberta Diaz Brinton, Director and Professor Regent. Francesca Vitali, PhD, Research Associate Professor of Neurology. Georgina Torrandell-Haro, PhD Candidate and Graduate Research Assistant. Dr. Gregory Branigan is in his junior year at the Arizona College of Medicine and his MD-PhD program in Tucson.

Funding: This work was supported in part by the National Institute on Aging (P01AG026572, T32AG061897, R37AG053589) and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (R25NS107185), both divisions of the National Institutes of Health.

“Age and Gender Differences in Antihyperglycemic Drug Exposure and Risk of Newly Diagnosed Multiple Sclerosis in Patients with Consistent Propensity Scores for Type 2 DiabetesBy Kathleen Rogers et al. Hellion

Background

The association between antihyperglycemic drugs (A-HgM) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and multiple sclerosis (MS) in T2D patients is unclear.

method

In this retrospective cohort analysis, we used the Mariner claims database. Twelve months after diagnosis of T2D, patient records were reviewed for diagnosis of MS. Patients had to be actively enrolled in Mariner claim records for 6 months before diagnosis of type 2 diabetes and for at least 3 years after diagnosis, with no history of previous neurodegenerative disease. A survival analysis was used to determine the association between A-HgM exposure and diagnosis of MS. A propensity score approach was used to minimize measured and unmeasured selection bias. Analysis was conducted between 1 January and 28 April 2021.

findings

In T2D patients younger than 45 years, A-HgM exposure was associated with a reduced risk of developing MS (RR: 0.22, 95% CI: 0.17–0.29, p value <0.001). In contrast, A-HgM exposure in patients aged 45 years and older was associated with an increased risk of MS, with women at greater risk than men (RR: 1.53, 95%CI: 1.39–1.69, p < 0.001). ) (RR: 1.17, 95) %CI: 1.01–1.37, p = 0 04). Patients who developed MS had a higher incidence of baseline comorbidities. The mean follow-up he had was 6.2 years with a standard deviation of 1.8 years.

interpretation

In this study, A-HgM exposure in patients with type 2 diabetes was associated with reduced risk of MS in patients younger than 45 years, whereas in patients older than 45 years, exposure to A-HgM was associated with a lower risk of MS, especially in women. was associated with an increased risk of newly diagnosed MS in