RSV surge in children likely due to ‘immune gap’ rather than COVID-19 vaccine

“All events were assessed by the investigators as not related to the study vaccine. We agree that no imbalance between mRNA-1273 and placebo groups in specific respiratory infections was observed in the elderly cohort, providing a clear biological explanation for specific respiratory infection causality. There is no mechanism, but it cannot be explained by other respiratory infections. Document read.

“Overall, the frequency and clinical course of these events do not appear to be unusual given the age group of the young pediatric study population and the season (autumn-winter) in which the study was conducted, and the observed disparities were The observed disparities may also be related to differences between treatment groups in clinical assessment of general viral infection risk aversion, health-seeking behavior, and suspicion of viral illness. It could also be due to unappreciated bias.” Document Continue.

in the Pfizer/BioNTech Trial, 5 participants in the 6-23 month old group reported RSV bronchiolitis in the vaccine group compared to 3 who reported bronchiolitis or RSV bronchiolitis in the placebo group. I was. Both Pfizer and the FDA have determined that these incidents have nothing to do with vaccines.

Pfizer media representatives say there is no mechanism that could explain the causal link between the surge in RSV cases and the COVID-19 pediatric vaccine.

“Pfizer Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine does not contain any part of the live virus of SARS-CoV-2 or RSV. Pediatric vaccines do not cause COVID-19 or RSV. It’s also important to note that it’s a completely separate respiratory virus,” a company representative wrote in an email.

Still, the ICAN post demanding “an answer from the CDC on the spike in RSV rates” continues to spread.sent by the group letter We asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to share the percentage of children with RSV cases who had previously received the COVID-19 vaccine.

ICAN attorney Siri Aaron did not respond to a request for comment.

Immune gap explained

Doctor Clarence Buddy CreechProfessor of Pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program, said there was no evidence to support ICAN’s proposal.

“There is absolutely no indication that getting the COVID vaccine will change your response to RSV,” he wrote in an email.

“The difference between the vaccine and placebo groups” was “very small for RSV,” he said. It should also be borne in mind that viral infections are more often diagnosed in clinical trials than in the real world, due to tighter scrutiny, he added.

Creech said the surge in RSV “we believe is largely due to the relative lack of immunity in young children.” keep children at home while sick). ”

This does not mean that taking precautions during a pandemic was a bad idea, nor does it mean that people should look for infection. It is sometimes called “immune debt” or “immune debt”. don’t be confused There is an unsupported belief that reducing exposure to viruses such as RSV damages an individual’s immune system. However, as immunity to these viruses declines in the population, a surge in viral infections can be expected.

Indeed, the current surge should come as no surprise to experts who have observed the disruption of seasonal viral circulation.a study A paper published in Nature Communications in May found that after the emergence of the virus that causes COVID-19, an out-of-season “massive outbreak” occurred in 2020-2021, resulting in a “major shift in the epidemiology of RSV in Australia.” showed.

A group of infectious disease specialists at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and researchers from the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at Princeton University concluded that “the typical winter spike in RSV-related hospitalizations among children is expected in 2020.” There was no,” he wrote. Commentary It was published in The Lancet in July.

“Once NPI measures were further relaxed, an out-of-season RSV outbreak began the following spring, impacted by a wave of illness older than the typical median age for childhood RSV-associated respiratory infections.” they continued, Non-pharmaceutical interventionsor actions people can take to prevent the spread of the virus, such as social distancing.

Lack of exposure to endemic viruses creates an immunity gap, the researchers explained. There exists a “group of susceptible individuals who lack pathogen-specific immunity to avoid infection and thus protect against future infection.” The pandemic’s disruptions in the health care system also led to a decline in childhood vaccinations, they argued.

“The cumulative effect of new susceptible birth cohorts, reduced immunity over time due to reduced exposure to common endemic viruses, and delayed vaccination coverage in some settings may contribute to this immunity.” The widening gap increases the likelihood of future outbreaks of endemic viruses,” they wrote.

The group warned hospitals to prepare for “large out-of-season outbreaks with unusual symptoms among older children.”

“We knew it was inevitable that these diseases would return,” said Kevin Messacar, one of the researchers. told CNNrefers to RSV and other respiratory diseases caused by endemic viruses.

Although there is still no vaccine to prevent RSV, Several candidate Under development.Pfizer recently announced Its RSV vaccine has shown promising results and is expected to seek FDA approval by the end of the year.

Editor’s note: SciCheck’s COVID-19/Vaccination Project Made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.the foundation has no control The editorial decisions of FactCheck.org and the views expressed in our articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Foundation. The goal of this project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines while reducing the impact of misinformation.

