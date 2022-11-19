Health
Health officials urge caution as holidays approach
The third holiday season since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic is just around the corner. And again, health officials are nervous about how the health system will work as people gather and the virus spreads.
Some of this year’s concerns are due to the resurgence of other viruses that have become less active during the pandemic due to Covid-19 mitigation measures.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are surging, and children’s hospitals are seeing an unprecedented number of young patients.
Flu season has also begun in Washington state, which could lead to a winter wave of Covid-19.
All of this comes at a time when the healthcare system is already under great strain.
As you prepare to celebrate with friends and family, what precautions should you consider to ensure a safe gathering?
KUOW’s Kim Malcolm spoke with reporter Kate Walters to analyze it. Here are some highlights.
how is this year different?
Over the last few years, with Covid-19 raging, other viruses typically encountered in the winter, especially calm season.
As more and more people are now returning to their pre-pandemic lifestyles, these viruses be revived.
Health officials are urging people to take precautions when gathering to protect themselves not only from Covid-19, but also from influenza and RSV.
They warn that the state’s healthcare system is in a precarious position and that it is imperative that steps be taken to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with post-holiday illness.
What should I prepare?
Plan ahead and take precautions now to avoid bringing the virus to any gatherings you may attend.
Health officials recommend wearing masks in crowded indoor environments, such as grocery stores.
They also continue to urge the public to get vaccinated against both Covid-19 and the flu.
Influenza vaccination is recommended for people over the age of 6 months. Everyone ages 5 and up is eligible for her updated omicron-specific Covid-19 booster.
There are several ways to find a vaccine appointment, including:
For people hosting gatherings, health officials say it’s important to optimize indoor air quality and ventilation.
What can you do on vacation?
Consider who you might be gathering with and whether you are at high risk of serious illness from Covid-19, the flu, or RSV.
Infants and young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are all more vulnerable.
Wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, and be aware of your symptoms.
A quick test for Covid-19 can be a great tool before gathering with others. But even with negative results, people with symptoms should consider making the difficult choice not to attend holiday gatherings, according to health officials.
A cold to one person may be dangerous to another.
Click the play button above to listen to the full interview.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kuow.org/stories/health-officials-urge-caution-during-holiday-gatherings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Health officials urge caution as holidays approach
- Jacinda Ardern prepares to meet Xi Jinping as Chinese president sends warning to world
- Kremlin says Putin discussed possibility of Turkish ‘gas hub’ in phone call with Erdogan
- HMI Jabodetabeka-Banten appreciates Jokowi for successfully leading the G20 summit in Bali
- 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia’s southwest Sumatra: EMSC – CNA
- Tsitsipas, Rublev Square eliminated for Turin SF Spot | ATP tour
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- Justice Department to Investigate Live Nation Entertainment for Potential Abuse of Power
- Correction of the date of the announcement of the English stock exchange concerning the decision of Tapio Pajuharju to leave Harvia
- Eric and Donald Trump Jr. signed checks at center of criminal tax evasion lawsuit: longtime Trump Org chief financial officer
- What’s the latest on UK mortgage rates? – UK Forbes Advisor
- Some events scheduled for Day 2 of Tech JXN