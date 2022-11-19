Health officials urge caution as holidays approach

The third holiday season since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic is just around the corner. And again, health officials are nervous about how the health system will work as people gather and the virus spreads. Some of this year’s concerns are due to the resurgence of other viruses that have become less active during the pandemic due to Covid-19 mitigation measures.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are surging, and children’s hospitals are seeing an unprecedented number of young patients. Flu season has also begun in Washington state, which could lead to a winter wave of Covid-19. All of this comes at a time when the healthcare system is already under great strain. As you prepare to celebrate with friends and family, what precautions should you consider to ensure a safe gathering? KUOW’s Kim Malcolm spoke with reporter Kate Walters to analyze it. Here are some highlights.

how is this year different? Over the last few years, with Covid-19 raging, other viruses typically encountered in the winter, especially calm season. As more and more people are now returning to their pre-pandemic lifestyles, these viruses be revived. Health officials are urging people to take precautions when gathering to protect themselves not only from Covid-19, but also from influenza and RSV. They warn that the state’s healthcare system is in a precarious position and that it is imperative that steps be taken to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with post-holiday illness.

What should I prepare? Plan ahead and take precautions now to avoid bringing the virus to any gatherings you may attend. Health officials recommend wearing masks in crowded indoor environments, such as grocery stores. They also continue to urge the public to get vaccinated against both Covid-19 and the flu. Influenza vaccination is recommended for people over the age of 6 months. Everyone ages 5 and up is eligible for her updated omicron-specific Covid-19 booster.

There are several ways to find a vaccine appointment, including: For people hosting gatherings, health officials say it’s important to optimize indoor air quality and ventilation. What can you do on vacation? Consider who you might be gathering with and whether you are at high risk of serious illness from Covid-19, the flu, or RSV.