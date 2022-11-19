COVID-19 increases risk of seizures, epilepsy





18 November 2022 – Nearly 1 in 100 people infected with COVID-19 developed epilepsy or seizures within six months of becoming ill, new research says. Children and people who were not hospitalized for treatment for COVID-19 are most at risk. “The overall risk of developing seizures and epilepsy is low, but given the high number of people infected with COVID-19, it was less than 1% of all people infected with COVID-19. ,” said study author Arjune Sen, MD, PhD. press release“Additionally, the increased risk of seizures and epilepsy in children is another reason to try to prevent COVID-19 infection in children.” Featured in this week’s magazine neurology, in this study, we evaluated two groups: a group infected with COVID-19 and a group infected with influenza. Each group had 152,754 he was followed for 6 months. People in the COVID-19 group were 55% more likely to develop epilepsy or seizures during that time compared to those in the flu group. 0.94% compared to %. The pediatric incidence was 1.34% in COVID-19 patients and 0.69% in influenza patients. Also of concern is the higher incidence of epilepsy and seizures in patients with milder disease compared to those hospitalized with COVID-19, said Dr. Wyatt Bensken and Terence J. O’Brien, MD. I wrote: Commentary published in parallel with the study. They also said health care providers dealing with brain and nervous system disorders should prepare for an increase in patients. Because the high number of people infected with HIV could significantly increase the number of people who develop epilepsy and epilepsy. One theory of the findings is that COVID-19 causes problems in brain function “by affecting the brain cells that make up the lining of blood vessels, or by causing inflammation, immune hyperreactivity, or other mechanisms.” that there is a possibility. summary of a study published by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. The study authors say the study is limited because they do not know which variant of COVID-19 infected the patient.

