Researchers point to IL-26 as biomarker for severe COVID-19





Researchers say high levels of interleukin (IL)-26 correlate with an exaggerated inflammatory response that signifies severe disease.

A study published by Swedish researchers shows that systemic interleukin (IL)-26 may be a biomarker of exacerbation. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) . The survey results are The forefront of immunology. According to the authors of the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, high IL-26 levels correlate with an exaggerated inflammatory response that signifies severe disease. IL-26 has antiviral and antibacterial properties and recruits immune cells to fight bacterial lung infections and chronic respiratory diseases. However, the researchers say they conducted the study because the role of IL-26 in COVID-19 has not been well investigated. We also need to know more about these underlying immunological mechanisms in order to find better treatments and improved diagnostics. To conduct this study, researchers recruited 49 patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 infection, 44 of whom had severe symptoms and required oxygen therapy. Patients were recruited from June 2020 to January 2021 at a hospital in Stockholm. A control group of 27 healthy individuals was also recruited during the same period.The researchers then measured levels of IL-26 protein and other inflammatory compounds in the blood. Levels of IL-26 correlated with levels of IL-8 and TNFα, cytokines that recruit neutrophils, the authors said. Healthy controls had much lower IL-26 levels. Furthermore, “Increased blood IL-26 correlates with enhanced surface expression of the ‘don’t eat me’ signal CD47 in blood neutrophils isolated from patients with acute COVID-19,” the study said. The person writes In addition, blood levels of IL-26 correlate with increases in lactate dehydrogenase, a marker of tissue damage, and decreases in mean corpuscular hemoglobin, which signals hematological abnormalities in COVID-19. Both of them are associated with serious illness. Higher IL-26 levels were also associated with cytokine storm, another signal of severe COVID-19. The authors said the results were promising but needed further study in larger patient samples. reference Increased IL26 is associated with markers of hyperinflammation and tissue damage in acute COVID19 patients. Cardenas EI, Ekstedt S, Piersiala K, et al. front immunityPublished online November 17, 2022. doi:10.3389/fimmu.2022.1016991

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/researchers-point-to-il-26-as-biomarker-of-severe-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos