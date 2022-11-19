Measles outbreak in Franklin County leaves parents wondering





COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a measles outbreak spreads through some nurseries and schools in Franklin County, some parents of young children are frustrated by the lack of specific information. Some people do. Franklin County has 19 confirmed cases of measles in 12 daycares and schools, according to the county’s Public Health Department. All cases are unvaccinated children, nine of whom are hospitalized. Measles is a highly contagious virus spread by coughing and sneezing. An infected individual can spread the virus for up to four days before developing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It usually takes 8 to 12 days after exposure for symptoms to appear, according to Franklin County Public Health. Local officials said such measles outbreaks are rare. But the parents told NBC4 they wanted more information. After midterm elections, focus returns to Ohio legislative map

Kelly Morgan Rutsko has two young children, a 4-year-old son and an 8-month-old daughter. She said her son has been vaccinated against measles. “So my big concern is not him,” Morgan Rutko said. She said she was worried when she heard about measles outbreaks at Columbus day care centers and schools. She said she didn’t know. “I was a little concerned and confused about which daycare information was not disclosed to parents,” Morgan Rutsko said. I made it,” he said. Rest of Prosecution and Defense Case in Pike County Massacre Trial

Ohio Health Family Physician Dr. Ben Bring believes that local health departments usually let daycares decide whether to publish the name of the daycare. “From a public health perspective, I think we need to know who has tested positive and who has not for contact tracing purposes,” Bring said. I think it’s going to be something I keep in daycare,” Bling said. Another concern for parents is contact tracing. Some people worry about this, as children attend not only schools and daycare centers, but also playgrounds and youth groups. Bringing said the investigation will be a top priority for the Ohio Department of Health. “Finding where the cases are is where this becomes very difficult,” Bring said. Columbus man examined original phone before strangling her, report says

Bringing said if a doctor confirms a measles case, they should report it to the local health department.From there, the health department will lead contact tracing efforts. CDC can also help with contact tracing. Coming to town to help with the outbreakMr Bring said that anyone with questions about the virus should CDC website. Meanwhile, Bring says the MMR vaccine is still the best defense against the virus. The CDC recommends that all children have their MMR vaccine her two doses. The first dose is given at 12-15 months of age and the second dose at 4-6 years of age or at least 28 days after the first dose. Bringing said there are boosters available for anyone in high-risk environments, such as health care or occupations around children.



