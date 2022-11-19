Treatment stops opioids from entering the brain

Share on Pinterest Researchers say a fentanyl vaccine shows promise in clinical trials involving rats. Luis Velasco/Stocksey Researchers say a new vaccine shows the potential to block fentanyl from entering the human brain.

They say vaccines can reduce overdoses and help addiction recovery.

However, experts say the new vaccine has only been tested in rats, so more research is needed on its efficacy in humans.

They also note that vaccinated people may switch to other opioids. Researchers say they’ve developed breakthrough vaccine blockade Fentanyl It prevents it from entering the brain and eliminates its high effect. Researchers said a vaccine could have a major impact on solving the country’s opioid crisis. of studyPublished in the journal Pharmaceutics, was led by researchers at the University of Houston. In it, scientists report that the vaccine will target the synthetic opioid fentanyl and block its entry into the brain. The team said opioid use disorder (OUD) is treatable, but an estimated 80% of drug addicts relapse after treatment. researchers said statement A vaccine is “timely and there can be no greater demand.” “More than 150 people die every day from synthetic opioid overdoses, including fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine,” the researchers said. “Consumption of about 2 milligrams of fentanyl (the size of two grains of rice) can be fatal, depending on a person’s size.” The vaccine caused no adverse side effects in the rats involved in the lab study, researchers said. “Our vaccine produces anti-fentanyl antibodies that bind to consumed fentanyl, preventing it from entering the brain and allowing it to exit the body through the kidneys.” Colin HeilThe lead author of the study, Associate Professor of Psychology Research at the University of Houston, and founding member of the UH Drug Discovery Laboratory, said: “Therefore, individuals can return to drinking without feeling the euphoric effects.”

Fentanyl is particularly dangerous because it is frequently added to street drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and other opioids such as oxycodone and hydrocodone/acetaminophen tablets, even to counterfeit benzodiazepines like Xanax. Therefore, people who often don’t know they are taking fentanyl can die or become dependent on it. Dr. William Soliman Founder and CEO of the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs. He told Healthline that nothing currently compares to vaccines. “It works like any other vaccine in that it creates antibodies that recognize the target opioid,” Soliman said. “Anti-fentanyl antibodies were specific to fentanyl and its derivatives and did not cross-react with opioids like morphine, meaning vaccinated patients can be treated with other opioids. “

Jay EvansA research professor and director of the University of Montana Center for Translational Medicine, he told Healthline that the vaccine could have multiple uses. “This vaccine can be administered to people with opioid use disorders to stop them from recurring while they seek treatment,” Evans said. It can also be used to prevent overdose in people at risk of intentional or intentional exposure.” Dr. Mike SevillaThe Salem, Ohio-based primary care physician told Healthline that he was impressed not only with the vaccine’s apparent ability to prevent a highly toxic condition, but also with its ability to save lives after an overdose. He added that the vaccine would streamline the recovery process for fentanyl addicts. “Historically, drug treatment for substance abuse disorders has relied heavily on patients following strict regimens, which can be challenging,” said Sevilla. “Access to some of these drugs to treat addiction can be difficult depending on where a person lives, their ability to reach treatment clinics, and other social factors of health. I believe a vaccine that could treat addiction could be a game changer.”

Some experts have yet to call a vaccine a breakthrough. “Just because we see this breakthrough in animal-based research doesn’t mean that its efficacy will transfer to humans.” Dr. Emil TsaiThe neuroscientist and CEO of biotech developer SyneuRx told Healthline. “Biological differences between species can lead to unreliable results in immigration. “Besides that unknown, there are some things about this study that I’m skeptical about,” Tsai said. “It is unclear why male rats were more effective than female rats. Additionally, the decision to make this drug only responsive to fentanyl leaves open the possibility of seeking other opioid drugs, so opioid It does little to combat addiction.” Tsai said a vaccine could only address part of the recovery. “It’s important to treat the full spectrum of addictions,” Tsai said. “Relying on biological methods is a piecemeal solution. It doesn’t address the whole problem. People who are dependent on drugs or alcohol need counseling and mental health to heal.”