



“It looks like we have a little bit of respite this week,” Shane said in an email Friday. It’s never too late to get a -19 booster.” According to the latest federal data, 82% of pediatric intensive care beds are occupied in Georgia. This is down slightly from last week when 84% of pediatric ICU beds were full. But it’s still a staggering increase from April, when beds were less than 60% full. Adult ICU admissions, with just under 80% of ICU beds occupied, also decreased slightly from about 84% last week. Janet Christenbury, a spokesperson for Emory Healthcare, said that in addition to an increase in respiratory virus cases, the recent closure of Wellstar Health System’s Atlanta Medical Center has also contributed to an increase in patient numbers and emergency room surges. He said that it played a part in lengthening the waiting time. “We are here to support our communities and those who come to the hospital in need of care. Wait times are expected to be long, but we are doing everything we can to help all those needing medical attention. We ask for your patience and grace as we serve people,” Christenberry said in an email. This flu season got off to an unusually early and tough start. Influenza activity typically peaks in December through February, and it remains to be seen whether the number of cases will continue to rise or begin to decline this winter. Dr. Roger MacArthur, an infectious disease physician at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, said: According to the CDC, seasonal flu strains circulating in the Southeast are often associated with severe illness and hospitalizations. This is a subtype of the influenza A virus known by the scientific name H3N2, which can seriously affect children and older adults in particular. On Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported a slight drop in the number of people seeking medical attention for flu or flu-like illness in the week ending Nov. 12, to an estimated 7.9% from 9.2% the week before. did. In the week ending Nov. 12, 148 people were hospitalized with the flu on the Atlanta subway. A total of 12 adults have died from the flu in Georgia so far this season, with two deaths in the past week, according to the latest reports. Death figures may be adjusted in the future due to delays in reporting deaths. Respiratory viruses account for the majority of admissions to intensive care units at Children’s Health Care in Atlanta, with flu-related hospitalizations accounting for most of the current surge, according to a spokesperson. His RSV, which surged in infants in August, September and October, has slowed in recent weeks. One-third of children are hospitalized for COVID-19 at Children’s. On Friday, 577 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Georgia. They accounted for his 3.5% of all hospital admissions in the state. — AJC Data Journalist Stephanie Lam Contributed to this article.

