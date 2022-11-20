Fentanyl Vaccine Potential ‘Game Changer’ in Opioid Crisis





Texas-based researchers have developed a vaccine that blocks euphoria effects Fentanyla potent synthetic opioid that is increasingly implicated in opioid overdose deaths in the United States. In studies in male and female mice, the vaccine produced significant and long-lasting levels of anti-fentanyl antibodies that were highly effective in mitigating the antinociceptive, behavioral, and physiological effects of the drug. Vaccines prevent fentanyl from entering the brain. Colin Heil, M.D., Ph.D., principal investigator and founding member of the UH Drug Discovery Laboratory, University of Houston, Texas, said:and news releaseThe research is publish online October 26th diary pharmacy. “Anti-fentanyl antibodies were specific for fentanyl and fentanyl derivatives and did not cross-react with other opioids. morphineThis means that people who have been vaccinated can be treated for pain relief with other opioids,” Haile said. The vaccine caused no adverse effects in the immunized mice. The research team will begin manufacturing a clinical-grade vaccine in the next few months and plans to begin human clinical trials soon. If clinical trials prove safe and effective, a vaccine could have a major impact on the nation’s opioid epidemic by acting as a preventative agent for people trying to stop using opioids, study says person points out. like before reported by Medscape Medical NewsIn 2021, the United States recorded more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths — a record high, according to federal health officials. Fentanyl was responsible for most of these deaths. Dr. Therese Kosten, senior author and director of the Developmental, Cognitive and Behavioral Neuroscience Program at UH, calls the new fentanyl vaccine a potential “game changer.” “Fentanyl use and overdose represent a specific therapeutic challenge that is not adequately addressed by current pharmacotherapies because of its pharmacodynamics and management of acute overdose with short-acting drugs. Naloxone [Narcan] Multiple doses of naloxone are often required to reverse the lethal effects of fentanyl, so it’s not adequately effective,” Kosten said. Funding for research is provided by the Department of Defense for alcohol and substance abuse The Disorders Program, managed by RTI International’s Pharmacotherapies for Alcohol and Substance Use Disorders Alliance, has funded Haile’s lab for several years to develop an anti-fentanyl vaccine. The authors have no relevant conflicts of interest. A provisional patent has been filed by the University of Houston on behalf of four researchers involving technology related to the fentanyl vaccine. pharmacy. Published online on October 26, 2022. Overview For more Medscape Psychiatry news, visit join us twitter When Facebook

