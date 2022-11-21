Health
When will Covid blues become clinical depression? – Irish Times
The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that this year, in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic alone, anxiety and depression increased by 25% worldwide. And researchers continue to find more evidence that the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on our mental health. Later reported symptoms of major depressive disorder. The risk of developing these symptoms and other mental health disorders remains elevated up to one year after recovery.
It’s no surprise that the pandemic has had such an impact. Dr. Ziyad Al-Ali, a clinical epidemiologist at the University of Washington in St. Louis, said, “This is an earthquake event. Health concerns, grief over the loss of loved ones, social isolation, disruption of daily life are , especially in the early days of the pandemic, was a recipe for suffering. People seem to be far more vulnerable to a range of mental health issues. “Some people have depression, others have stroke, anxiety, memory problems, and sensory disturbances.”
Why do some people become depressed after being infected with the novel coronavirus?
Scientists are learning exactly how the coronavirus changes the brain, but research is beginning to highlight several possible explanations. It has been shown that the immune system goes into overdrive when a person is sick. They can cause inflammation throughout the body and even in the brain. There is also some evidence that the endothelial cells that line the brain can be destroyed, allowing toxic substances to inadvertently pass through and affect mental function. , can go awry in some patients, attacking neurons and damaging synapses, Al-Aly said.
Covid-19 may even undermine the diversity of bacteria and microbes in your gut. may be the root of some neuropsychiatric problems.
Who is most at risk?
One of the biggest risk factors for developing depression after Covid-19 or after a major illness is being diagnosed with a mental health disorder before becoming ill. People who were symptomatic and had to be hospitalized during their illness are also more likely to become depressed, says Megan Horsey, a rehabilitation psychologist who works with ICU patients at Johns Hopkins Hospital. .
WHO estimates that young people are at greater risk of suicide and self-harm after Covid. Women are more likely than men to report mental health effects after illness. Also, people with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, cancer, and heart disease are more likely to develop symptoms of mental illness after COVID-19.
Additionally, people who experience severe sleep disturbances, social isolation, or other drastic changes in behavior, such as the amount of alcohol they consume or the types of prescription drugs they take, face depression after the physical symptoms of Covid-19. More likely to disappear. “We know that having additional stressors on your plate can predict depressive symptoms later on,” Hosey said. suggests that you may be susceptible to developing Covid.
When will Covid blues turn into clinical depression?
It’s normal to feel tired and have headaches while battling a viral infection and being in the middle of things. rice field. “We never diagnose clinical depression during the acute phase of Covid infection.”
However, if you feel tired and overwhelmed for 2 to 6 weeks after being infected with COVID-19, and it interferes with your daily life and negatively affects your relationships with others, it is a sign of depression. Hosey said it could be.
Some people with depression experience persistent sadness, tears, irritability, changes in appetite and weight, difficulty thinking and concentrating, and feelings of great guilt, worthlessness, and hopelessness. People with the disease often think about death and may have suicidal thoughts, Hosey said.
What can be done to treat post-Covid depression?
If you are concerned that you or a loved one may be experiencing symptoms of depression after being infected with COVID-19, it is important to consult a medical or mental health professional. does not need to see a psychiatrist to be evaluated for depression,” Dr. Al-Aly said. People can also ask for help by sharing what they’re going through with their doctors, he said. please.”
Depression isn’t usually something you can shake off on your own, says Hosey. You may be tempted to use online resources, self-diagnostic screening tools, or order supplements that promise to calm Covid-related inflammation or restore gut health. is unreliable and unsupported by evidence.
We recommend that you keep track of your diet, sleep, and drug and alcohol use. For example, consuming more nutritious foods and setting up good sleep routines can have a small positive impact on mental health. It has been suggested that it may help heal. However, if behavioral changes are unsuccessful, a professional can recommend treatment or medication, if necessary. – This article was originally new york times
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/health/your-wellness/2022/11/22/when-do-covid-blues-become-clinical-depression/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- When will Covid blues become clinical depression? – Irish Times
- Another Toshakhana scandal involving Imran Khan emerges
- Elon Musk overturns Kanye West, Donald Trump and Andrew Tate’s Twitter ban
- ‘Power Rangers’ actor Jason David Frank dies aged 49
- Top selling early Google Pixel smartphones reported by Deal Stripe
- Denver Broncos lose embarrassingly 22-16 to Las Vegas Raiders
- Health officials advise flu and COVID prevention as hospitals overcrowded
- Hong Kong leader Lee tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC
- Djokovic defeats Ruud to win record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title
- How a North Korean deserter became a South Korean wrestling champion – BBC News
- Why waste votes on Congress that has no development roadmap: PM Modi in Gujarat | Gujarat Election News
- Not just Bollywood | Vivek Oberoi on Dharavi Bank: OTT is a fertile bed and there is honesty in storytelling