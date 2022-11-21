Honey improves key health indicators such as blood sugar and cholesterol levels





recently nutrition review In a journal study, researchers at the University of Toronto conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of previous controlled trials to better understand honey’s effects on reducing specific cardiometabolic risk factors. study: Effects of honey on cardiometabolic risk factors: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Image credit: Subbotina Anna / Shutterstock.com honey composition As a product provided by bees from the nectar of flowers, honey is composed of various complex sugars, organic acids, enzymes, proteins, amino acids, minerals, vitamins, and other biologically active compounds. Commonly viewed as a healthier alternative to sugar, honey has previously been shown to offer many health benefits, including weight loss, inflammation, lipid profile and blood sugar control. in vitro, in vivo, and clinical research. Despite this evidence, no large-scale human studies have been conducted on the health benefits of honey. It is necessary to determine whether a factor contributes to potential health benefits. About research Investigators of the current study searched MEDLINE, Embase, and the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Studies databases to investigate the effects of oral honey consumption over a period of at least 7 days in randomized and non-randomised controlled humans. I looked for a feeding test. These studies determined how honey consumption affects obesity, glycemic control, lipids, blood pressure, uric acid, inflammatory markers, and non-alcoholism. fatty liver disease marker. To determine the effects of honey on these various factors, researchers utilized the Evaluation of Recommendations, Evaluation, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE) approach. More specifically, the GRADE approach assesses the certainty of the estimates drawn from the selected trials and creates a graded evidence profile based on the degree of certainty. Importantly, the studies the researchers analyzed in this review included healthy patients who did not consume excessive amounts of sugar on a daily basis. Survey results Of the 809 studies initially identified, researchers utilized 18 controlled feeding trials for the final analysis. In these trials, her median daily dose of honey was 40 grams, with a median duration of 8 weeks. Various controlled trials included in these studies showed that honey has been shown to increase body weight, body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, systolic blood pressure (SBP), diastolic blood pressure (DBP), fasting blood sugar, fasting insulin and glycation. included the impact of Hemoglobin, homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C), high-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (HDL-C), fasting triglycerides, apolipoproteins, sensitive C reactivity protein (CRP)), interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha), uric acid, and alanine aminotransferase (ALT). Taken together, honey was found to improve lipid outcomes by lowering total cholesterol, LDL-C, and fasting triglyceride levels and increasing HDL-C levels. , increased IL-6 and TNF-α levels. As for the other health outcomes examined in these studies, no other beneficial effects of honey were reported. Of note, the researchers found that the honey’s flower source and processing method influenced its health effects. It was associated with lower cholesterol levels and total cholesterol levels. The health benefits of raw honey, which is not subject to the harsh effects of pasteurization, may be attributed, at least in part, to the presence of probiotic bacteria such as lactic acid bacteria in this product. Previous research Lactic acid bacteria have been shown to improve regulation of the immune system, lower serum lipid levels, exert antioxidant effects, and maintain short-chain fatty acid levels in the gut. There’s a saying among public health and nutrition experts that “sugar is sugar,” but these results show otherwise. “ learn the gist Although honey has a high sugar concentration of about 80%, mostly fructose and glucose, current research suggests that various other bioactive substances that make up this natural sweetener may provide consumers with cardiometabolic health benefits. I’ve found that it likely offers an advantage. In addition to the conventional sugars found in honey, rare sugars, which have been shown to alter both short- and long-term glycemic outcomes, account for approximately 14% of honey’s sugar content. Therefore, the presence of these sugars may also contribute to honey’s observed health benefits. The bottom line is alternatives. If you use table sugar, syrup, or another sweetener, switching these sugars to honey may reduce your cardiometabolic risk. “

