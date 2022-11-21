Viral season: Health officials expect COVID-19, flu cases to rise in coming weeks

Local health officials say they expect cases of COVID-19, flu and other respiratory viruses to rise in the coming weeks as people spend more time indoors and gather on holidays.

The comments come at a time when local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again, the U.S. flu season is off to an unusually early start, and federal health officials are reporting high flu activity already in 25 states. It was held on

Locally, Columbus Regional Hospital had 13 people admitted with COVID-19 on Wednesday, the hospital said. Between 4 and 17 November, hospitalizations for coronavirus in CRH ranged from 8 to 14.

Five Bartholomew County residents have died from COVID-19 since October 1, and the total death toll from the virus has risen to 257 since the spring of 2020, according to state records.

At the same time, CRH reported 40 positive influenza tests in the first 12 days of November. As of Nov. 5, Indiana had 1,778 cases of flu-like illness, according to the Indiana Department of Health, up from 916 at about the same time last year.

As of November 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had classified influenza activity in Indiana as “moderate.” State health officials have reported her one flu death in Indiana so far this season.

“COVID activity is not as high as we saw in late August/early September, but cases and hospitalizations are trending up again,” said Bartholomew County Health Officer Dr. Brian Niedbarski. “As people spend more time indoors and in larger groups, we expect to see an increase in respiratory viral infections. Activity is expected to pick up.We are currently experiencing moderate to high flu activity levels across the state.”

The Associated Press reports that the U.S. flu season has kicked off quickly, with an autumn mix of viruses filling hospitals and doctor’s waiting rooms, along with updates from local officials.

According to the CDC, flu hospitalization rates in the United States have not been this quick since the 2009 swine flu pandemic. There have been an estimated 730 flu deaths so far, including at least two children, according to reports.

Earlier this month, several hospitals in Southern California started using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to deal with the rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illnesses.

A community Montessori school in New Albany, Indiana had to switch to virtual education earlier this month after so many students caught the flu. The school’s 500 students will also return to wearing masks.

The US flu season usually peaks in December or January.

“We are seeing more cases than expected at this time,” CDC’s Dr. José Romero told AP.

A busy flu season isn’t unexpected, according to news agency reports. He saw two seasons of calm in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts fear the flu could come back strong as the COVID-weary public turns away from masks and other measures that limit the spread of the respiratory virus.

But as the holidays approached, local health officials urged residents to take precautions not just during Thanksgiving but “for the next few months,” and to avoid gatherings if they have flu or COVID-19 symptoms. I’m here.

“My advice for the next few months is to avoid gatherings if you have flu or symptoms suggestive of COVID,” Niedbalski said. Do a COVID test or see a doctor and get tested for the flu, and if your kids are sick, don’t send them to school or daycare because that’s how these illnesses can get very easily. That is the main reason why it continues to spread.”