Health
Viral season: Health officials expect COVID-19, flu cases to rise in coming weeks
Local health officials say they expect cases of COVID-19, flu and other respiratory viruses to rise in the coming weeks as people spend more time indoors and gather on holidays.
The comments come at a time when local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again, the U.S. flu season is off to an unusually early start, and federal health officials are reporting high flu activity already in 25 states. It was held on
Locally, Columbus Regional Hospital had 13 people admitted with COVID-19 on Wednesday, the hospital said. Between 4 and 17 November, hospitalizations for coronavirus in CRH ranged from 8 to 14.
Five Bartholomew County residents have died from COVID-19 since October 1, and the total death toll from the virus has risen to 257 since the spring of 2020, according to state records.
At the same time, CRH reported 40 positive influenza tests in the first 12 days of November. As of Nov. 5, Indiana had 1,778 cases of flu-like illness, according to the Indiana Department of Health, up from 916 at about the same time last year.
As of November 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had classified influenza activity in Indiana as “moderate.” State health officials have reported her one flu death in Indiana so far this season.
“COVID activity is not as high as we saw in late August/early September, but cases and hospitalizations are trending up again,” said Bartholomew County Health Officer Dr. Brian Niedbarski. “As people spend more time indoors and in larger groups, we expect to see an increase in respiratory viral infections. Activity is expected to pick up.We are currently experiencing moderate to high flu activity levels across the state.”
The Associated Press reports that the U.S. flu season has kicked off quickly, with an autumn mix of viruses filling hospitals and doctor’s waiting rooms, along with updates from local officials.
According to the CDC, flu hospitalization rates in the United States have not been this quick since the 2009 swine flu pandemic. There have been an estimated 730 flu deaths so far, including at least two children, according to reports.
Earlier this month, several hospitals in Southern California started using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to deal with the rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illnesses.
A community Montessori school in New Albany, Indiana had to switch to virtual education earlier this month after so many students caught the flu. The school’s 500 students will also return to wearing masks.
The US flu season usually peaks in December or January.
“We are seeing more cases than expected at this time,” CDC’s Dr. José Romero told AP.
A busy flu season isn’t unexpected, according to news agency reports. He saw two seasons of calm in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts fear the flu could come back strong as the COVID-weary public turns away from masks and other measures that limit the spread of the respiratory virus.
But as the holidays approached, local health officials urged residents to take precautions not just during Thanksgiving but “for the next few months,” and to avoid gatherings if they have flu or COVID-19 symptoms. I’m here.
“My advice for the next few months is to avoid gatherings if you have flu or symptoms suggestive of COVID,” Niedbalski said. Do a COVID test or see a doctor and get tested for the flu, and if your kids are sick, don’t send them to school or daycare because that’s how these illnesses can get very easily. That is the main reason why it continues to spread.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.therepublic.com/2022/11/21/virus-season-health-officials-expect-cases-of-covid-19-flu-to-rise-in-coming-weeks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Viral season: Health officials expect COVID-19, flu cases to rise in coming weeks
- Plots to attack Imran, murder of journalist hatched in London: Report: The Tribune India
- “I have no idea but something is going on”
- Alleima agrees to acquire Endosmart
- Actor Michael J Fox receives an honorary Oscar
- Women’s soccer season ends on Sweet 16, PSU falls to UVA
- 69% of British men can’t worry about returning clothes that don’t fit or that they don’t want
- Asian stocks down after Wall St’s weekly loss on rate fears
- Lollywood meets Bollywood at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night
- Python – How to map keyword ideas generated by google-ads-api to their request keywords?
- Chinese President Xi tries to claim diplomatic victory in battle for global influence after whirlwind summit
- Tapper asked Rep. Jeffries how Democrats will work with McCarthy