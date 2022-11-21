How Monoclonal Antibodies Lost the Battle Against New COVID Variants

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Washington DC (NPR) – Monoclonal antibodies were once the mainstay of outpatient treatment for COVID-19.they from the beginning Now available in 2020 – even before the first vaccine – or more 3.5 million injections To reduce the risk of hospitalization, patients in the United States are being given factory-made protein.

However, different monoclonal treatments are becoming increasingly ineffective against new strains of the coronavirus. The rise of the paxlovid antiviral drug earlier this year has further diminished its appeal.

now new Omicron Subvariant Waves that is Best dodge ability ever The immune system’s current defenses are taking over in the United States, which is expected to knock out bebuterobimab, the last monoclonal antibody therapy to fight coronavirus. will enter the graveyard of monoclonal antibodies that target the COVID strain of the virus and will be overtaken by variants that have evaded protection.

“Like the Model T and the biplane, monoclonal antibodies have had their day,” he says. Karl DiefenbachDirector of the AIDS Division at the National Institutes of Health, and Director of the NIH Antiviral program for pandemic“Now it’s time to move on.”

Not everyone fully agrees. Monoclonals are still useful for treating vulnerable populations, according to some doctors.

“There are severely immunosuppressed patients who are less likely to mount an immune response to the virus, even if treated with antiviral drugs. raymond rational, Infectious Disease Specialist in the Mayo Clinic Transplant Division. “This is the group most affected by the lack of antibody-based therapies.”

In addition, new research is underway to develop new types of monoclonal antibodies that can also tolerate new variants.

How Monoclonals Work and What They’re Against

Monoclonal antibody therapy has always had a major weakness. The new him is easily defeated by the COVID strain. It’s a flaw baked into how they work.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that complement the body’s immune system. Most people naturally produce antibodies to keep them on the lookout for potential threats.

“You and I, every human with a functioning immune system, probably have trillions of completely different antibody molecules circulating and walking around in our blood,” says chemist and journal blogger Derek Lowe. says. chemistry“Each of us has a totally different suite. More than there are stars in the sky.”

Small Y-shaped proteins lurk in the blood at low concentrations. That “soulmate” is an antigen, a foreign substance that has entered the bloodstream, such as a bacterial protein, virus, or pollen grain.

When a monoclonal antibody finds its soulmate (in the case of COVID, a specific part at the tip of the SARS-CoV-2 virus), it binds to the surface of the antigen. Then it sends a signal to the immune system.

The most potent antibodies can block viruses simply by binding to them. For example, “If you have an antibody that sticks to the tip of the spike protein at the end of the virus, the mere fact that it’s attached so tightly means that the virus can’t infect cells,” says Lowe.

The spike protein has been the target of all virus-tracking monoclonal antibody therapies to date. But it’s a whimsical soulmate, mutating with new variants, leaving the monoclonal antibodies floating in the bloodstream with nowhere to bind.

Companies stopped marketing these monoclonal antibodies. The federal government has stopped committing to bulk purchases, making it a riskier bet for companies.

“There are antibodies, but no one has the $200 million to develop them,” Diefenbach said, adding that the costs of manufacturing the antibodies, conducting trials, and obtaining approval from the Food and Drug Administration are huge. is listed. Some companies decided it wasn’t worth it because of a product that would likely be obsolete in a matter of months, he says.

To put it bluntly, these are antibody treatments for outpatient treatment. There is another class of monoclonal antibody therapy for viable hospitalized patients. Actemra, as the name suggests, It targets the body’s immune response to the virus, not the virus itself, so it is immune to viral mutation.

New Directions in Research and Potential Comebacks

There may still be hope for monoclonals. Government pharmaceutical companies and researchers are currently reassessing their strategies and looking for sustainable monoclonal antibodies.

“Initially, the emphasis was on ‘find the most potent antibody,'” says Joshua Tan. Head of Antibody Biology Unit at the NIH. “Now we are not just the virus, [current version of the] Coronavirus, but whatever comes. “

In his lab in Rockville, Maryland, Tan and the researchers working with him target parts of the virus that have remained the same in several different viruses within the larger coronavirus family. “We’re looking at other parts of the spike protein that are more consistent and less prone to mutation,” says Tan.

To accomplish this, researchers in Tan’s lab harvested immune cells from the blood of patients who had recovered from COVID and hit them with small plastic pellets coated with various old coronavirus spike proteins. , to see which cells respond. “do not have [COVID] Subspecies, SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2, MERS [etc.]explains postdoctoral researcher Sherrell Dacon. “These are seven different coronaviruses, all of which infect humans.”

Immune cells that respond to several different coronaviruses are making antibodies that bind to parts of the spike protein that remain the same among them.

Painstaking Process: Separation individual immune cellsfind those that make antibodies in response to different spike proteins, and use them to make more antibodies that can be scaled up, analyzed, and tested to find out what they actually bind to on the virus. Tan says the process takes about three to four months for each cycle.

The good news, Tan said, is that antibodies have been found that stick to several different coronaviruses.they Some of the results have been published early this summer chemistry.

But the problem the researchers faced is that the monoclonal antibodies they found weren’t very potent. There seems to be a trade-off with time, he said.

An analogy: If the coronavirus contained a human body part (which doesn’t really exist), an old, highly effective monoclonal antibody would shoot the virus’ spike protein right up your nose. In contrast, a new monoclonal antibody found by Tan tries to grab an armpit. “One problem he seems to be is that these parts are hard to get to,” says Tan. [antibodies] In order for them to grab it, the spike protein must change shape.

Tan explores ways to get around this trade-off. He states that he could potentially modify the antibody, replacing parts of it to increase its potency.

So while Tan and others are working on the next generation of monoclonal antibodies—antibodies that are effective against all types of coronaviruses, and perhaps even coronaviruses of future pandemics—the country is facing a preponderance of SARS. There is no effective monoclonal antibody therapy against the strain, and it is entering a long plateau. -CoV-2.

“There’s disappointment because you’re missing a really good drug,” Razonable says. adapt.”

Fortunately, as Tan and colleagues pursue the long-term antibody game, there are other effective treatments for COVID, such as paxlobid pills and remdesivir infusions.

Research and rapid development of antibody therapeutics are also opening up possibilities beyond COVID. “It has improved the production of monoclonal antibodies for cancer and immune diseases,” says Diefenbach. Nothing was wasted here. “