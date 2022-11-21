Successful culture replicating SARS-CoV-2 from post-freezing hospital aerosol samples

In a recent study posted on medrex sib*Preprint server, researchers have shown the presence of infectious severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in samples from patient rooms with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Background

Although the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine has greatly assisted in curbing the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, surveillance methods that facilitate assessment of SARS-CoV-2 at the community level are critical for prevention strategies. remains important to inform decisions regarding COVID-19 spread.

Understanding the kinetics of viral shedding of particles of various sizes, commonly referred to as aerosols and droplets, and subsequent airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission requires a well-defined methodology for monitoring indoor air. This is necessary to better understand viral resistance to environmental stress, to provide information on the risk of acquisition and occupational conditions at the community level, and to assess viral mitigation strategies in indoor settings.

About research

In the present study, researchers evaluated the ability to isolate replicate SARS-CoV-2 detected in hospital environmental aerosol samples after freezing and long-term storage of air samples.

The team collected air samples from October 27, 2020 to November 6, 2020 in an acute care hospital room housed in a unit dedicated to the care of COVID-19 patients in Quebec, Canada. did. He had two classes of sampling equipment used. First, her 37 mm cassette fitted with a 0.8 µm polycarbonate filter was positioned 1.5–2 meters away from her from the patient’s head and oriented toward the head of the bed. A Series 110A Liquid Spot Sampler was then placed within a few meters of the patient’s bed.

Air samples previously frozen in viral transport medium (VTM) were utilized to inoculate VERO E6 cells for two rounds of infection. As controls, we used either β-propiolactone (BPL)-inactivated or live SARS-CoV-2/SB2 isolates. Cells and their supernatants were obtained to assess viral replication parameters. Cytopathic effect (CPE) was then assessed. Estimated virus titers in supernatants were assessed using the median tissue culture infectious dose.

Anti-SAR-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) and anti-spike (S) antibodies were used to detect intracellular SARS-CoV-2 protein by immunoblot analysis. Ribonucleic acid (RNA) extracted from cell supernatants or air samples is amplified using reverse transcription quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) for SARS-CoV-2 N or open reading frame (ORF)-1b it was done.

result

Thirty samples were acquired in eight rooms housing COVID-19 patients using cassette or spot sampler devices. Duration of sampling ranged from 4.75 h to 7 h. As validated by RT-qPCR, 9 out of 22 cassettes and 2 out of 8 samples in the spot sampler contained SARS-CoV-2 RNA, with an airborne volume of 1 cubic meter of air. equivalent to 129-2,056 genomes per

Three days after infection, the replicating SARS-CoV-2 virus caused prominent symptoms of CPE. Furthermore, examination of whole-cell extracts (WCE) by immunoblotting enabled the detection of SARS-CoV-2 S and N proteins, although the supernatant showed large numbers of de novo virions.

Notably, neither of these indicators were positive 2 hours after inoculation with replication-competent virus or when BPL-inactivated SARS-CoV-2 was used as the inoculum. These findings revealed that only actively replicating viruses caused CPE, exhibited cellular expression of the N and S proteins, and resulted in detectable de novo virus production.

Four air samples from the same hospital room with the highest RNA content were selected to assess the presence of viruses capable of growing in cell culture. Levels of SARS-CoV-2 ORF1b copies in 200 L of aerosol samples tested ranged from 62.70 to 259.05 copies according to RT-qPCR evaluation. In particular, patient characteristics that may affect SARS-CoV-2 aerosolization include acute COVID-19 pneumonia, acute cough requiring oral codeine administration, and intermittent oxygenation via nasal cannula. included dyspnea requiring

The spot sampler detected detectable CPE in one of the samples on day 3 after the first and second inoculations after infection with 150 pfu of SARS-CoV-2/SB2 strain. On day 3, after the first and second infections, WCE of the sample-injected cells detected cellular S and N, indicating the presence of infectious SARS-CoV-2.

Additionally, the virion titer in the supernatant of the sample after two cycles of infection was 6.32 x 107 The median tissue culture infectious dose (TCID50)/mL was 5.67-fold lower than that seen following infection with 150 pfu of the SARS-CoV-2/SB2 strain. None of the samples obtained using the cassette showed detectable CPE, viral protein production, or de novo virions.

Overall, the study results showed that replication of SARS-CoV-2 was found in one of four air samples obtained in hospital rooms of COVID-19 patients, 14 months after sample collection.

*Important Notices

medRxiv publishes non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific reports and should not be considered conclusive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information .