What is RSV?Respiratory syncytial virus reported earlier than usual in children this year





Ontario has seen a surge in RSV cases, affecting children earlier than usual this year.

Ontario has seen a faster than normal spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) affecting children this year. At a press conference on November 9, the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) reported a spike in respiratory viruses, including RSV, in Ontario. We spoke with Sidra Hassan, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, to learn more about the virus and how it’s affecting the local population. How many RSV cases have been reported at Cambridge Memorial Hospital? Hassan said that in Cambridge, “85-90% of cases of respiratory disease are in pediatric patients.” “The total number of respiratory illnesses so far this year (2022-2023) is 37 (4 adults, 33 pediatric patients). Last year (2021-2022) this number was 74. August There were 0 RSV cases in September, 1 in September, and 12 in October: “Our peak season for RSV is November to January.” Respiratory virus and RSV surge not unexpected In a study published in July 2021 by the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association, members of British Columbia’s RSV immune prevention program warned that RSV cases could flare up. They reported that many countries, including Canada, have observed a sharp decline in the number of positive cases of RSV and influenza, thanks to social distancing and mandatory mask measures. The authors also say that less exposure to respiratory syncytial virus “makes infants less protected than normal and more likely to become ill if infected.” has been shown to be important in building a robust immune system. Addressing reluctance to wear masks, OMA’s Rose Zacharias, M.D., urges the public to wear masks to avoid overburdening the health system due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I was. “Approximately 10,000 new (COVID-19 positive) cases were confirmed in the week of October 30, and hospitalization rates (due to COVID-19) are higher than they have been since February.” What is RSV? “RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is an RNA virus that causes acute respiratory tract disease,” explains Hassan. “(Typically) almost all children are infected with (RSV) by the age of two. there is.” What are the symptoms of RSV? Hassan said symptoms vary by age. “In children (ages 0 to 1),[symptoms]usually manifest as hypersensitivity, refusal to eat, decreased activity, and difficulty breathing. In older children,[symptoms]fever, cough. , sneezing, runny nose, possibly wheezing, and loss of appetite,” explains Hassan. ” Adults are usually asymptomatic or experience mild symptoms, but because of the low exposure, some parents in Cambridge complain of a prolonged cough. may also present with more severe symptoms. How is RSV treated? Other respiratory illnesses such as RSV and the common cold and flu are managed at home using medications to reduce fever and manage body and muscle aches. Usually the symptoms he disappears within 2 weeks. Immunoprophylaxis (antibody therapy) is reserved for newborns and infants who may be at risk or infected with severe forms of RSV. However, if symptoms worsen or last longer than 2 weeks, it’s important to see a doctor. share:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therecord.com/local-cambridge/news/2022/11/21/what-is-rsv-respiratory-syncytial-virus-reported-in-children-earlier-than-usual-this-year.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

