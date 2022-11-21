New tool developed to track how breast cancer grows

A new tool developed by researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute can track breast cancer growth in previously unavailable detail, revealing how the cells surrounding a tumor are crucial in controlling the spread of the disease. emphasizes what

Moreover, this new tool can track which populations of breast cancer cells are involved in disease spread, highlighting that cancer cell location may be as important as mutations in tumor growth. .

The technology was developed by the Wellcome Sanger Institute, EMBL’s European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ), the Swedish Science for Life Laboratory, and a team of other collaborators. .

Artem Lomakin, lead author of EMBL-EBI and German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ), said: , said in a press release. “Although it has been possible to trace cancer tumor cell lineages in setups, this is the first time that multiple lineages have been traced in human tissue, providing a complete overview of breast cancer development in the body. The insights generated by our system have never been available before, especially at this scale.”

This tool addresses some of the most important questions in cancer treatment, including why some cancer cells spread, how treatment resistance develops, and why some treatments fail. may help you to This development will be used in the future to determine how specific therapies affect cancer at the genetic level and how tumors interact with the immune system and the surrounding environment. may be used.

Breast cancer occurs when cells begin to grow out of control due to cell mutations. A tumor ultimately becomes a patchwork of cells that are genetically different and have different mutations that may respond differently to treatment.

Subsequent mutations are influenced by what is happening around the cancer, the cells that surround the cancer, and the individual’s immune system.