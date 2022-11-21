Health
New tool developed to track how breast cancer grows
A new system combines computational and techniques to map evolutionary cancer lineages in the natural habitat of human tissues.
A new tool developed by researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute can track breast cancer growth in previously unavailable detail, revealing how the cells surrounding a tumor are crucial in controlling the spread of the disease. emphasizes what
Moreover, this new tool can track which populations of breast cancer cells are involved in disease spread, highlighting that cancer cell location may be as important as mutations in tumor growth. .
The technology was developed by the Wellcome Sanger Institute, EMBL’s European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ), the Swedish Science for Life Laboratory, and a team of other collaborators. .
Artem Lomakin, lead author of EMBL-EBI and German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ), said: , said in a press release. “Although it has been possible to trace cancer tumor cell lineages in setups, this is the first time that multiple lineages have been traced in human tissue, providing a complete overview of breast cancer development in the body. The insights generated by our system have never been available before, especially at this scale.”
This tool addresses some of the most important questions in cancer treatment, including why some cancer cells spread, how treatment resistance develops, and why some treatments fail. may help you to This development will be used in the future to determine how specific therapies affect cancer at the genetic level and how tumors interact with the immune system and the surrounding environment. may be used.
Breast cancer occurs when cells begin to grow out of control due to cell mutations. A tumor ultimately becomes a patchwork of cells that are genetically different and have different mutations that may respond differently to treatment.
Subsequent mutations are influenced by what is happening around the cancer, the cells that surround the cancer, and the individual’s immune system.
Newly developed tools can probe DNA and RNA in cells using hundreds of thousands of small fluorescent molecular probes and scan large pieces of tissue with fluorescence microscopy. This allows researchers to genetically and physically map a unique set of cancer cell clones, showing how their gene expression programs change and how they interact with the environment. I can do it.
Researchers have found specific and often unexpected patterns of clonal expansion across multiple stages of breast cancer development. They also found that gene clones behaved differently depending on where they started in the breast. The resulting findings also suggest that it is not necessarily just genetics that influences how cancer cells grow, but also tumor location.
Future research could lead to the development of treatments that could prevent or reduce the growth and spread of cancer cells by affecting the environment around the tumor, the researchers said. They added that the tool could potentially test how new treatments affect both cancers and their interactions with the immune system.
“Cancer is caused by genetic mutations in cells. This study marks the first time that we have been able to target dozens of these mutations in a panel of cancer cell clones using DNA base-specific probes. It was a study of,” said Co-Senior Professor Matts Nilsson, in a press release by the authors of the Science for Life Laboratory at Stockholm University. “This revolutionary technique allowed us to accurately reconstruct the spread of these clones. A key insight from our study is that genetic alterations alone are not the reason cancer cells survive and spread. It may also be where cancer cells reside, which adds complexity and new potential ways to target disease. , tumors are found at different sites, which may provide an explanation for why some therapies work only in some individuals, even if they have similar mutations to other therapies. There is a chest part.
