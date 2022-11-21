Post-COVID-19 symptoms are not worse in hospitalized compared to non-hospitalized patients





Approximately two years after a patient became infected with COVID-19, non-hospitalized patients suffered nearly 8% more post-COVID-19 symptoms than hospitalized patients.

Post-COVID-19 symptoms, also called long-term COVID-19, do not appear to correlate with COVID-19 severity, according to the authors of a recent study published in . JAMA network openAt 2 years post-infection, 59.7% of hospitalized patients still experienced one post-COVID-19 symptom, and 67.5% of non-hospitalized patients still experienced one symptom. Among the symptoms presented in both patient groups, fatigue was the most common, affecting 44.7% of hospitalized patients and 47.7% of non-hospitalized patients. According to the study’s authors, this suggests that fatigue “represents the most common and longest-lasting symptom after COVID-19.” The data also suggest that a number of pre-existing comorbidities are associated with her post-COVID-19 fatigue. The study authors say post-COVID-19 is defined as the persistence of symptoms after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. Experts have identified over 100 of her post-COVID-19 symptoms that can impact multiple systems and directly worsen her health-related quality of life. The primary aim of this study was to compare the prevalence of post-COVID-19 symptoms (with a 2-year follow-up period) between hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients. the study authors explained. A secondary endpoint of this study was to compare potential risk factors that may contribute to post-COVID-19 symptoms between both patient groups. Cross-sectional analysis identified 360 hospitalized and 308 non-hospitalized patients. The researchers then assessed these patients for symptoms of dyspnea, fatigue, anosmia, aging, hair loss, pain symptoms, diarrhea, rashes, palpitations, brain fog, visual disturbances, coughing, and difficulty concentrating. Did. Researchers also used the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) to assess symptoms of anxiety or depression. The results showed that hospitalized patients experienced fewer post-COVID-19 symptoms than non-hospitalized patients, although almost 20% of hospitalized patients had I experienced more “troublesome” dyspnea (which was the main symptom attributed to hospitalization), and it was also a common symptom after COVID-19. The data also showed that more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had pre-existing diabetes, and pre-existing comorbidities may precede post-COVID-19 fatigue. In addition, the number of acute phase symptoms of infection may also increase the risk of post-COVID-19 symptoms, especially among non-hospitalized patients. Additionally, the study authors observed that data on emotional well-being indicate that individuals with post-COVID-19 symptoms exhibit anxiety and depression. However, HADS scores were not significantly different between hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients. A previous review and meta-analysis pooled data from hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients within 6 months of initial infection. One such meta-analysis showed that more hospitalized patients were suffering from her post-COVID-19 symptoms, but current data show the opposite of previous data. increase. analysis. “Identifying risk factors to identify who is likely to develop COVID, how long symptoms last, and whether COVID-19 prompts the development of other chronic diseases will help develop treatment strategies. important,” the study authors wrote in the report. reference Fernández-de-las-Peñas C, Rodríguez-Jiménez J, Cancella-Cilleruelo I, et al. Her post-COVID-19 symptoms two years after his SARS-CoV-2 infection in hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients. JAMA net open2022;5(11):e2242106.doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.42106

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/post-covid-19-symptoms-appear-similar-among-hospitalized-patients-non-hospitalized-patients The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos