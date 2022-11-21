This year’s “abnormal” RSV numbers explained





Two years into the pandemic, Children’s Medical Center is experiencing an “epidemiologically upside down” respiratory virus season. Like much of the country, the health system is seeing record numbers of her RSV cases. The “abnormal numbers” hospitals are seeing are comparable to what’s happening across the country, said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Children’s Health and head of pediatric infectious diseases. increase. Since the pandemic shut down the world in March 2020, cases of RSV have been ubiquitous. From autumn 2020 to winter 2021, a bit Influenza and RSV cases due to social distancing and mask wearing. Then, in the summer of 2021, spike For RSV when the world starts to return to normal. RSV is a virus that normally infects infants and newborns, but our behavior over the past two years has disrupted the normal rhythm of cold and flu season. This fall surge is the result of that interrupted season. Because RSV occurs commonly and lacks immunity, there are currently two birth cohorts that were not exposed to RSV. These children make fertile ground for new cases of contagious viruses like RSV. Among the important respiratory viruses of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV, RSV is the only virus that does not receive a vaccine or antiviral treatment. “We now have 3-year-olds who have never seen RSV because they did not acquire it in the first few years of their lives. “I’m going to do it,” says Kahn.Also Professor of Infectious Diseases at UT Southwestern. “The pandemic has turned the epidemiology of these viruses upside down. I think it will take a year or two to return to equilibrium.” This fall’s RSV season is closer to a typical pattern than in previous years, but it’s still a little early. The season usually peaks in December, but the increase in cases from October to November is a little earlier than expected. As a result, hospitals have more than 300 positive tests per week through emergency departments, compared to about 80 positive tests per week last season. “We’re talking huge numbers here,” Khan says. The early part of the RSV season coincides with an increase in influenza cases this year, complicating the respiratory season. Flu season usually peaks a few months before his RSV, but this year the two occur around the same time. “Who knows if we’ll see another peak?” says Khan. “The pattern was very volatile and difficult to predict.” Influenza seasons follow a pattern similar to that of RSV. Cases are approaching normal timing after an almost non-existent season in 2020-2021, with this year’s flu, Kahn said. It’s never too late to get vaccinated. Kahn said hospitals are prepared and in no danger of not being able to treat patient demand despite the surge in flu and RSV. He says taking advantage of the tools available to us, such as the flu and his COVID-19 vaccine, can help. “This is nature’s experiment. Nature is giving us the answer after we disrupted disease patterns for good reason,” says Khan. It’s a good thing, but that’s what we’re facing right now.” D Get the CEO Healthcare Newsletter

Stay up to date with DFW's in-depth weekly report on the evolving healthcare industry.



Will is the editor-in-chief (d) Representative Director Editor of magazine and D CEO Healthcare. He writes about healthcare…

