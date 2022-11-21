This flu season has prompted vigilance in dental offices and may require staff vaccinations





Flu season is well underway, now classified as an epidemic, exacerbated by a surge in cases of infectious respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and a surge in new treatments and immune-resistant variants of coronavirus. All three respiratory diseases are straining hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond, especially affecting young children. No vaccine exists for RSV, but health experts across the country and in California are urging people to protect themselves and the more vulnerable by getting a bivalent booster for COVID-19 and a flu shot. . This greatly reduces the severity and likelihood of illness. About hospitalization and death. Immunizations are especially important for dentists, dental staff, and other health care workers. They don’t always know when they’ll be exposed to the flu or her COVID-19, and if they have close contacts, they can’t come to work to provide patient care. or develop symptoms. Most infected people are contagious for her 5-7 days after flu symptoms appear, but children and individuals with weakened immune systems can spread the infection for longer periods of time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, but stresses, getting the flu shot in September or October. “Vaccinations after October can provide protection during peak flu season.” of Recommended by California Department of Public Health All Californians over the age of 6 months should “get your flu shot now, even if you’ve already had the COVID-19 vaccine,” while older adults and those with certain health conditions may be seriously ill. It points out that the risk of severe influenza complications is high. of CDC’s 2022-23 Flu FAQ It explains that you can get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster and the flu vaccine at the same time. Also, as of October 2022, Moderna and Pfizer’s Bivalent Booster for His COVID-19 will be available to all Californians over the age of 6 or 5, respectively. Everyone should continue regardless of their COVID-19 or flu vaccination status. Wearing a face mask in a healthcare environment Complies with state mandates. Some local health departments require health workers to get flu shots In some California clinics, dentists and dental staff may not have a choice about whether or not to get the flu vaccine. Some counties and cities require all health care workers to be vaccinated annually. current year. Other local health departments enforce COVID-19 vaccination mandates for healthcare workers or other specific settings. Dentist employers should read the CDA’s updated list of resources. Local Public Health Order Mandatory flu or COVID-19 vaccinations, impacting dental clinics including Alameda, Berkeley, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Pasadena, Sacramento, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Sonoma and Yolo as of Nov. 14 increase. Includes a summary of each order and a link to the order. However, local health officials may issue or update orders at any time, so employers are advised to keep an eye on their respective counties for updates. In the office: flu and COVID-19 safety posters, screening and staff education Practitioners should educate staff and patients on the importance of following best safety practices and taking the necessary precautions to protect against respiratory viruses. Employers can also encourage their employees to be vaccinated (if the county does not already require them). The following CDAs and other resources can help.

