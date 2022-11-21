Large study sheds light on the genetics behind osteoarthritis





A large study led by the University of Alabama at Birmingham has identified 10 novel regions of the genome associated with osteoarthritis and molecular targets designed to interact with them to treat osteoarthritis. A potential repurposed drug candidate has been discovered. Osteoarthritis is a common degenerative joint disease that causes medical costs of $880 million annually in the United States alone. Nevertheless, the causative factors are still poorly understood and available treatment options are limited. “Because no effective medical interventions are available to ameliorate the disease, osteoarthritis often progresses to the end stage, at which point the only surgical option available is usually in the form of total joint replacement. ,” writes Associate Professor Merry-Lynn McDonald. University of Alabama, and her colleagues. “A more complete understanding of the genetic impact of osteoarthritis is essential for developing targeted and individualized therapies, ideally long before the final stages are reached.” They add in their paper. natural genetics. The study included 484,374 participants from the Million Veteran Program (163,015 participants) and UK Biobank (321,359 participants). While the majority of participants in both studies were Caucasian (73–92%) from Europe, the Million Veterans Program also included 17.5% African American, 6.3% Hispanic, and 0.8% Asian participants. It was Similarly, the UK Biobank group contained 2.2% Africans, 0.5% East Asians and 2.2% South Asians. The team performed a genome-wide association study (GWAS) to look for genetic associations with osteoarthritis in 140,025 cases and 344,349 controls across two cohorts. In addition to confirming several previous findings linking specific genetic variants to this condition, we also discovered 10 new regions of genomic variation associated with osteoarthritis. For example, there was a region within chromosome 2. EFEMP1 Gene encoding fibulin-3, a protein known to contribute to the elasticity of connective tissue. Fibrin-3 levels vary among individuals with this condition and can be used as a biomarker of osteoarthritis progression. The researchers report some indications of ancestral differences, but say studies involving larger populations of non-European ancestral populations are needed to explore this in greater depth. The team analyzed the results to assess whether there are approved drugs that can be repurposed to treat osteoarthritis. “Our drug repurposing findings support current physician intuition regarding antiepileptic drug prescribing patterns for osteoarthritis pain,” the authors wrote. “The antiepileptic drugs gabapentin and pregabalin are prescribed for pain relief in patients with osteoarthritis despite a lack of understanding of how they work in patients with osteoarthritis. is increasing.” The team also found expression of quantitative trait loci suggesting that some anti-cancer and anti-acne drugs may also have the potential to treat osteoarthritis. “Many antineoplastic agents have antifibrotic properties. Synovial inflammation and fibrosis are indicative of osteoarthritis progression, and some antineoplastic agents may be beneficial in osteoarthritis.” It supports the logic that it is possible,” the researchers wrote. “Anti-acne formulations contain azaleic acid, which was reduced in the urine of an osteoarthritis rat model. Whether urinary azaleic acid serves as a biomarker of osteoarthritis progression in humans. Additional studies are worthwhile to test.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insideprecisionmedicine.com/topics/patient-care/musculoskeletal-disorders/large-study-sheds-light-on-genetics-behind-osteoarthritis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos