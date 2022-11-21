is it a surge?Flu season gains momentum before holidays





Editor’s note: Check cold and flu activity in your location Use WebMD Tracker. 21 November 2022 — The 2022-2023 flu season continues its early start as respiratory disease activity rises to levels typically seen in January or February. new report from the CDC. The proportion of outpatients with influenza-like illness (ILI), one of the key indicators of the severity of the season, rose to 5.8% during the week of 6-12 November. CDC data show that the last flu season with such an early increase in activity was in 2009-2010, when visits due to flu-like illness reached 7.7% of him in mid-October. increase. During the same season, visits declined rapidly, returning to normal by early January. However, like many things, the advent of COVID-19 has changed the way influenza activity is measured. About a year ago, the CDC changed its definition of flu-like illness to exclude certain mentions of the flu itself. This brought COVID-19 and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) to the fore. Both patients often have cough and pain in addition to fever. throat. All three viruses are monitored by the CDC’s Outpatient Influenza-like Disease Surveillance Network, which monitors outpatients for respiratory illness. As the CDC monitors flu-like illnesses, potential wildcard studies are emerging that show these viruses don’t work well together. Canadian researchers reported in February that the influenza virus interferes with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and helps prevent the virus from replicating itself.If the coronavirus can interfere with the flu virus, the reverse is also true, researchers reported in a study published in the journal virus. Similarly, there is evidence that the rhinovirus that causes the common cold can interfere with the coronavirus. What this means is that some experts believe it is unlikely that all three viruses will peak at the same time and overwhelm the healthcare system. Activity was below average during the 2021-2022 flu season, despite changes in CDC follow-up definitions. The country’s flu-like illness rate never reached 5%, well below the current national baseline (the average of the last three non-COVID flu). Season plus selected weeks of 2021-22 and 2019-20) by the end of January.

That doesn’t seem to be the case in 2022-2023. “So far this season, there have been at least 4.4 million illnesses, 38,000 hospitalizations, and 2,100 flu deaths,” the CDC said in its weekly report from the Influenza Division, adding that hospitalization rates were “observed.” done rate [at the same point] During all seasons from 2010 to 2011. Seven children are among the 2,100 flu-related deaths this season. This is the number of deaths that occurred in the entire 2020-21 season where the first of a total of 44 deaths in his six weeks of the 2021-22 season did not occur until his eighth week. more times than he was the only one. In his three flu seasons before that, 199 (2019-20), 144 (2018-19) and 188 (2017-18) children died from the flu. the CDC said.

