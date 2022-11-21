Health
‘Provocative’ new study calls into question best drug for knee pain
A new study suggests that people with arthritis who take anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen and naproxen to relieve knee pain may be hurting their joints.
MRI scans of more than 1,000 patients with knee osteoarthritis reveal long-term use of NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) can lead to increased joint inflammation and cartilage damage . researchers reported Monday, at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.
Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis and usually affects the hands, hips, or knees. It occurs when the cartilage in a joint erodes and bone changes, causing pain, stiffness, and swelling. According to the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionApproximately 32.5 million American adults live with this condition.
“We were blown away by the findings,” lead study author Johanna Luitjens, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at the University of California, San Francisco, told TODAY.com. “In fact, we thought that less inflammation in people taking NSAIDs would be the opposite of these results.”
It’s not clear why NSAIDs lead to more joint damage, Luitjens says. And previous research has been mixed on the topic of whether NSAIDs reduce or increase inflammation, she added.
To explore the effects of NSAIDs on joint health in people with osteoarthritis, Luitjens and her colleagues turned to the Osteoarthritis Initiative, a 10-year observational study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. rice field. About 277 of the participants had moderate to severe osteoarthritis and had been on her NSAIDs for at least one year. Their scans were compared to those of her 793 participants who were not taking NSAIDs.
There were initially some differences between the groups, including worsening of inflammation and cartilage damage in those taking NSAIDs. When compared to the scans taken, researchers found significantly more inflammation in participants taking NSAIDs. This was surprising because NSAIDs are anti-inflammatory drugs.
The researchers also observed degenerative changes and decreased cartilage thickness in participants who used NSAIDs regularly, but noted that these findings were not statistically significant and may have been due to chance. means.
“I think we need to discuss the long-term effects of NSAIDs,” says Luitjens. “They are very commonly used, and I think prospective randomized studies are needed to ultimately provide definitive evidence of the anti-inflammatory effects of NSAIDs.”
The new research is “very provocative,” Dr. Anka Askanas, associate director of the Rheumatology Division at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, tells TODAY.com.
Askanase believes NSAIDs should be taken with caution due to the potential side effects, but the new study makes her patients less concerned about taking NSAIDs.
“The American College of Rheumatology guidelines, based on what works for knee, hip, and hand osteoarthritis, give NSAIDs the highest recommendation as a pharmacologic measure,” says Askanase. ‘s data gives me pause, and I don’t think it’s just me, but I don’t think there’s enough evidence that it can actually hasten the progression of osteoarthritis.”
Currently, there are no drugs that actually treat the underlying disease, says Askanase. “In terms of symptom relief, NSAIDs are considered the first go-to and safest option,” she adds. “I’m not ready to throw them away because I don’t have much else to offer my patients.”
There has been a lot of controversy surrounding NSAIDs, said Dr. Mariam Zakhary, assistant professor of sports medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine.
For example, the researchers admitted that the NSAID group started out worse than the comparison group, so “these patients were already prone to worse outcomes,” she says.
But the effects of NSAIDs on joint health aren’t the only problem with the drug, Zakhary said, and it can have many adverse effects on the whole body, including an increased risk of heart disease and damage to the stomach and kidneys. added.
This is because the drug blocks the enzyme COX-1, which protects the stomach lining and kidneys, and COX-2, which is involved in inflammation. Another option is a COX-2 inhibitor. COX-2 inhibitors selectively target inflammation, sparing the stomach and kidneys, but are still associated with hypertension and heart problems.
Zakhary hopes patients will not take NSAIDs long-term, but rather take NSAIDs to relieve pain while participating in a rehabilitation program to strengthen the muscles around the knee. .
She also feels that current research is not strong enough to change recommendations about NSAIDs.
“This is a good start and shows that we need to continue investigating,” said Zakhary. “For now, the patient should just talk to her doctor about her NSAIDs of various types, just to worry about systemic effects.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/health/diet-fitness/provocative-new-study-calls-question-best-medicines-knee-pain-rcna58182
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Provocative’ new study calls into question best drug for knee pain
- Buffs fall in quarters for The Cougars
- is it a surge?Flu season gains momentum before holidays
- 62 killed in Indonesia earthquake, landslides erupt and destroy buildings
- Rattlers did not vote for a repeat appearance in the postseason
- Downs named Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist
- Evanston Salt CostsClimbing, a black comedy about municipal workers on the brink
- Daughter of tennis legend Nick Bollettieri shares difficult news
- Today’s earthquake: 56 dead and 300 injured in the Indonesia earthquake
- George Lois changed magazines and pop culture forever
- ESPN updates college football rankings after crazy week 12
- Indonesia earthquake leaves dozens dead, hundreds injured – BBC News