Monday, November 21, 2022 | California Health Line





Bay Area News Group: Will COVID, flu and RSV be uninvited guests at your Thanksgiving table?



As we head into our third COVID Thanksgiving, for the first time since the pandemic began, we’re thinking more about turkeys, Black Friday, and football than a killer virus. Google search traffic says so. (Rowan, 11/21) CIDRAP: Influenza rises to high levels in most parts of the US



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as the country approaches the Thanksgiving holiday, influenza activity is at high or very high levels in 30 states, with H3N2 still dominant, although the 2009 The proportion of H1N1 viruses is increasing. [Friday] with weekly updates. (11/18) NBC News: How bad is the flu? CDC reports high or very high flu levels in most of the US



The flu continues to spread rapidly and ferociously across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.Most of the worst respiratory illnesses are in southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Concentrated. According to the CDC, there are signs that flu is surging in other states such as Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. (Edwards, 11/18) Fox News: RSV surge raises questions about recurrent cases: Can you or your child get infected again?



As the respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, continues to surge across the United States, experts warn that people can be infected multiple times. Dr. Aaron Grat, chief of infectious diseases at Mount His Sinai His South His Nassau Hospital in Long Island, New York, told Fox News his digital this week: (Sudhakar, 11/19) Washington Post: RSV Vs. Influenza Vs. Covid-19 — What’s the difference?



Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) collide, keeping children out of school, straining hospital systems, and raising concerns about a potential ‘triple infection’. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, are surging, flu season is coming early, and covid-19 cases are starting to rise. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 5.8% of outpatient visits are now due to fever plus respiratory illness with cough and sore throat, well above the usual baseline of 2.5%. increase. (Amenabar, 11/18)

CNBC: Pfizer says Omicron Booster outperforms older shots for newer subvariants like BQ.1.1



Pfizer said its Omicron booster provokes stronger immune responses against many of the emerging Covid subvariants prevalent in the United States compared to the original vaccine, according to new data released by the company on Friday. 55 compared to the 4th dose. Antibodies are an important part of the immune system that block viruses from entering cells. (Kimball, 11/18) KVPR: How monoclonal antibodies lost the battle against new COVID variants



Monoclonal antibodies were once the mainstay of outpatient treatment for COVID-19. Since it first became available in 2020, and even before the first vaccine has arrived, more than 3.5 million injections of factory-made protein have been given to U.S. patients to reduce the risk of hospitalization. However, different monoclonal treatments are becoming increasingly ineffective against new strains of the coronavirus. The rise of the paxlovid antiviral drug earlier this year has further diminished its appeal. (Yellow, 11/20) Washington Post: Scientists working to develop new lab-made antibodies to fight Covid



In an evolutionary chess game between coronaviruses and humans, scientists’ next move can’t come fast enough for the millions of Americans who rely on treatments known as monoclonal antibodies. These lab-created therapies are rapidly losing their curative power, forcing researchers around the world to devise new antibodies that are more potent and resistant to new variants. Johnson, 11/21) East Bay Times: Pulse oximeters may result in 4.5 hour delay in treating black patients



Over the years, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused pulse oximeters, the ubiquitous clip-on blood oxygen measurement tool, to potentially produce inaccurate readings in dark-skinned patients. A growing number of studies suggest that (Hattis, 11/21)

CIDRAP: Monkeypox study in women; CDC warns of Tpoxx resistance



The first global case study of monkeypox in female patients suggests that 25% of female infections are not associated with sexual transmission. … [And on Thursday], the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent health alert network notifications to health care providers about two cases of Tpoxx resistance in people being treated for monkeypox. Both had underlying immunodeficiency conditions. (11/18) Fierce Biotech: FDA grants third round of monkeypox test clearance to Roche, cases down



The FDA has granted a third emergency approval for clinical monkeypox diagnosis to a high-throughput molecular laboratory test developed by Roche. The latest green light follows her October approval given to Abbott and its PCR tests, and her September approval given to Quest Diagnostics. (Hale, 11/18)

Beckers Hospital Review: California Hospital Confirms IT Security Incident



San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, based in Banning, Calif., said the cybersecurity incident disrupted its IT operations. The hospital discovered the incident on November 10 and put patient care operations back on track on November 18, a spokesperson said in an email to Beckers. The hospital said it was still investigating which data was affected by the event and would notify patients as soon as it was found out.(Bruce, 11/18)

Beckers Hospital Review: Two Deaths May Be Linked to Flawed Oracle Cerner VA EHR Rollouts, Congressman Says



In a letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs, three lawmakers expressed concern that the problematic deployment of the Oracle Cerner EHR at the department may have contributed to the deaths of two veterans. U.S. Congressmen Mike Bost (R-Illinois), Mike Carey (R-Ohio), and Troy Balderson (Ohio-OH) visit the Chalmers P. Wiley VA Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus, Ohio. He later said he had “significant concerns”. (Blues, 11/18) Military Times: Did 2 Patients Die in Ohio Due to VA Health Record Issues?



In the first case, a veteran connected to a medical center in Columbus was prescribed antibiotics after a hospital visit, but was denied the medication because “electronic health records erroneously tracked the prescription.” I couldn’t receive it. The veteran later died of medical complications. Lawmakers said in a second case, a veteran missed a routine medical examination, but that information was not properly transferred to the new system. A few months later, the man went to a medical center for alcohol withdrawal symptoms and died a few days later. (Shane III, 11/16) AP: No more worrying about mad cow disease.Banned Blood Donors Can Give Again



US Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn was unable to donate blood for years as he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare. Now, proud to be back in the donor chair, the 58-year-old Schermerhorn is returning to blood donation centers around the country after federal health officials lifted his more than 20-year ban. He is one of thousands of people, including active duty and former military personnel, who have returned. (Alesia, 11/20)

OC Voices: Disabled Voters Mobilized in This Midterm Election



Persons with disabilities experience systemic inaccessibility throughout the voting process. But not deterred by immense challenges, voters with disabilities brave ballot box barriers to exercise their right to vote. In early October, mail-in ballots were delivered to millions of registered voters in California. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters are now able to vote from home. For many people with disabilities, this was an accessible and convenient way to vote. (Duran, 11/21) The Bakersfield Californian: Houchin: Donate blood during Thanksgiving week and open Mystery Boxes



The Houchin Community Blood Bank invites people to donate blood, platelets, or plasma during Thanksgiving week, Monday through Saturday. Successful donors have the chance to win up to $500 by picking a Mystery Box. (11/19) San Francisco Chronicle: Black millennial-led East Bay organization fights food insecurity



According to the Alameda County Community Food Bank, 1 in 4 residents do not have enough food, compared to 1 in 5 in March 2020 or pre-pandemic. According to experts, food insecurity is not just a matter of access, but the availability of sufficient food and resources. The problem is the uneven distribution of these resources. (Narayan, 11/20) Los Angeles Daily News: Living with the Elderly: Seniors are eligible for life-saving lung screening



Medicare recently changed the age eligibility for lung cancer screening from 55 to 50, helping people find cancer earlier. This gives people in his early 50s who are ex-smokers a chance to get screened early to detect potential cancers. (Campusano, 11/21)

