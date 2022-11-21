Monday, November 21, 2022 | California Health Line

Connect with us

Flu, RSV, and Covid Wallop California: California officials are calling for preventative measures to stop the spread of respiratory disease and mitigate a health system already battling three threats: covid-19, influenza and RSV.read more from los angeles times When OC voice. Keep scrolling for more information on the outbreak.

Should You Test for Covid Before Thanksgiving? Experts continue to recommend the use of at-home COVID testing prior to high-risk activities such as travel or indoor gatherings in groups without masks. As one Peter Chin-Hong advises:read more from San Francisco Chronicle.

Check out California Healthline’s coverage roundup below.Read KHN for today’s national health news morning briefing.

NBC News: How bad is the flu? CDC reports high or very high flu levels in most of the US

The flu continues to spread rapidly and ferociously across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.Most of the worst respiratory illnesses are in southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Concentrated. According to the CDC, there are signs that flu is surging in other states such as Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. (Edwards, 11/18)

Washington Post: RSV Vs. Influenza Vs. Covid-19 — What’s the difference?

Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) collide, keeping children out of school, straining hospital systems, and raising concerns about a potential ‘triple infection’. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, are surging, flu season is coming early, and covid-19 cases are starting to rise. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 5.8% of outpatient visits are now due to fever plus respiratory illness with cough and sore throat, well above the usual baseline of 2.5%. increase. (Amenabar, 11/18)

KVPR: How monoclonal antibodies lost the battle against new COVID variants

Monoclonal antibodies were once the mainstay of outpatient treatment for COVID-19. Since it first became available in 2020, and even before the first vaccine has arrived, more than 3.5 million injections of factory-made protein have been given to U.S. patients to reduce the risk of hospitalization. However, different monoclonal treatments are becoming increasingly ineffective against new strains of the coronavirus. The rise of the paxlovid antiviral drug earlier this year has further diminished its appeal. (Yellow, 11/20)

Washington Post: Scientists working to develop new lab-made antibodies to fight Covid

In an evolutionary chess game between coronaviruses and humans, scientists’ next move can’t come fast enough for the millions of Americans who rely on treatments known as monoclonal antibodies. These lab-created therapies are rapidly losing their curative power, forcing researchers around the world to devise new antibodies that are more potent and resistant to new variants. Johnson, 11/21)

CIDRAP: Monkeypox study in women; CDC warns of Tpoxx resistance

The first global case study of monkeypox in female patients suggests that 25% of female infections are not associated with sexual transmission. … [And on Thursday], the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent health alert network notifications to health care providers about two cases of Tpoxx resistance in people being treated for monkeypox. Both had underlying immunodeficiency conditions. (11/18)

Beckers Hospital Review: California Hospital Confirms IT Security Incident

San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, based in Banning, Calif., said the cybersecurity incident disrupted its IT operations. The hospital discovered the incident on November 10 and put patient care operations back on track on November 18, a spokesperson said in an email to Beckers. The hospital said it was still investigating which data was affected by the event and would notify patients as soon as it was found out.(Bruce, 11/18)

Beckers Hospital Review: Two Deaths May Be Linked to Flawed Oracle Cerner VA EHR Rollouts, Congressman Says

In a letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs, three lawmakers expressed concern that the problematic deployment of the Oracle Cerner EHR at the department may have contributed to the deaths of two veterans. U.S. Congressmen Mike Bost (R-Illinois), Mike Carey (R-Ohio), and Troy Balderson (Ohio-OH) visit the Chalmers P. Wiley VA Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus, Ohio. He later said he had “significant concerns”. (Blues, 11/18)

Military Times: Did 2 Patients Die in Ohio Due to VA Health Record Issues?

In the first case, a veteran connected to a medical center in Columbus was prescribed antibiotics after a hospital visit, but was denied the medication because “electronic health records erroneously tracked the prescription.” I couldn’t receive it. The veteran later died of medical complications. Lawmakers said in a second case, a veteran missed a routine medical examination, but that information was not properly transferred to the new system. A few months later, the man went to a medical center for alcohol withdrawal symptoms and died a few days later. (Shane III, 11/16)

AP: No more worrying about mad cow disease.Banned Blood Donors Can Give Again

US Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn was unable to donate blood for years as he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare. Now, proud to be back in the donor chair, the 58-year-old Schermerhorn is returning to blood donation centers around the country after federal health officials lifted his more than 20-year ban. He is one of thousands of people, including active duty and former military personnel, who have returned. (Alesia, 11/20)

OC Voices: Disabled Voters Mobilized in This Midterm Election

Persons with disabilities experience systemic inaccessibility throughout the voting process. But not deterred by immense challenges, voters with disabilities brave ballot box barriers to exercise their right to vote. In early October, mail-in ballots were delivered to millions of registered voters in California. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters are now able to vote from home. For many people with disabilities, this was an accessible and convenient way to vote. (Duran, 11/21)

