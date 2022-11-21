1 in 7 parents avoided discussing vaccines with their child’s doctor during the pandemic

According to CS Mott Children’s Hospital, about 1 in 7 parents have not discussed vaccines with their child’s primary care physician in the past two years. National poll on children’s health.

Results from nearly 1,500 respondents show that 82% of parents have discussed vaccines needed in schools during the pandemic with their child’s primary care provider, 68% have discussed flu vaccines, and 57% have discussed COVID-19 vaccines. rice field.

On the other hand, 15% of parents never had a conversation with their primary care provider about vaccines for their children, and 3% avoided going to the doctor at all and never had to.

“Things have been turned upside down,” said Sarah Clark MPH, poll co-director of the CS Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor, in a press release. You shouldn’t be afraid to have a conversation, you should come in with the hope of having a good conversation and bring back the information you need.”

“When parents delay or skip visits, they are not prioritizing the child’s well-being,” Clark added. , parents will not receive information or guidance on how to keep their children healthy and safe.”

Clark said blame could be directed at misinformation and divisions around vaccines that were circulating during the pandemic. Additionally, doctor visits were frequently interrupted due to COVID precautions.

“This may have affected how often parents talk to their child’s usual provider,” Clark said. may rely on other sources with lower

By avoiding discussions with health care providers, parents may have avoided learning and considering new information that could influence their decisions. Of her 6% of parents who chose not to vaccinate their children, 43% reported never having spoken to their family about vaccines. Children’s doctor for the last two years.

Conversely, parents who said they had talked to their child’s doctor about flu and COVID-19 vaccines had a positive experience. More than 80% said their questions or concerns about vaccines were resolved, and more than 70% said they learned information to help them make decisions.

One of the issues highlighted along the way was access to vaccines. She cited issues faced by one in four of her poll respondents, such as having to go elsewhere for vaccines and problems scheduling appointments.

“Even if parents bring their children for visits, they may be told they need to go elsewhere for flu or COVID vaccinations, which can require extra time and hassle for families.” “Most primary care providers provide the vaccines that schools need, but most providers don’t provide flu or vaccines.” COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) vaccination.

The hurdle of having to go elsewhere might be “getting in the way of having conversations and getting vaccines,” Clark said. confuses the discussion of

The study was conducted by Ipsos on behalf of CS Mott Children’s Hospital in August and September 2022. This was conducted in a randomly selected, nationally representative cohort of 2,023 parents of her with at least one child. Parents with children under the age of 6 were excluded and the final report is based on responses from her 1,483 parents.

Clark and colleagues point out that the margin of error for the results presented in this report is ±1 to 3 percentage points or more between subgroups.

Ingrid Hine Staff writer for MedPage Today on Infectious Diseases. She has been a medical reporter for over ten years. follow