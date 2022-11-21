Health
Some parents may delay or avoid talking about vaccines with their child’s primary care provider
Parents do not always turn to medical professionals for vaccine advice. And a small subset may even be avoiding conversation, a new national poll suggests.
According to the CS Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at Michigan Health University, one in seven parents have not discussed vaccines with their child’s regular donor in the past two years.
Also, 80% of parents had discussed vaccines required for school with their child’s provider, while only 80% had discussed flu (68%) and COVID-19 (57%) immunizations. Very few.
Historically, parents have relied on their child’s pediatrician or other primary care provider to guide their child’s health decisions, including vaccine recommendations. ”
Sarah Clark, MPH Mott Poll Co-Director
“We can expect parents to have many questions and concerns about any new vaccine like COVID-19. We expect to rely on primary care providers, and the debate over COVID vaccines may suggest a decline in the role of primary care providers as a source of authoritative information on this topic.”
The nationally representative report is based on responses from 1,483 parents with at least one child aged 6-18.
Immunization is a topic often discussed during a child’s health check-up, says Clark. Parents are often asked about the timing, benefits, risks and side effects of vaccination.
“Different vaccines are recommended for different age groups, and as new vaccines are developed, well visits provide an important opportunity to ask questions about them,” Clark said.
“During the pandemic, we have seen a lot of misinformation and division around vaccines, and disruption of care due to COVID precautions. There is. Without a reliable source of vaccine information and guidance, families may turn to other sources that may not be as accurate.”
Parents who have discussed flu and COVID-19 vaccines with their doctors report positive experiences. A majority of those surveyed said their providers were open to questions and concerns, and more than 70% said they learned information that helped them make decisions.
Those who discussed vaccines with their children’s regular donors were also more likely to have their children vaccinated.
However, a quarter of parents surveyed have had problems getting their children vaccinated in the past two years, such as having to travel elsewhere or having problems scheduling appointments. said.
Clark said some of these challenges may have been caused by pediatricians feeling rushed during examinations and not covering all recommended topics, including vaccines, so limiting in-person visits. It points out that it may be related to pandemic precautions, including.
Providers may also be less likely to discuss vaccines not offered on their site. School vaccines are often in stock and ready to be administered at any time, but flu and his COVID vaccinations are not always available in child health practices.
“This situation confuses the parent-provider debate about these vaccines,” Clark said. “Parents may bring their children and be told they need to go to another location to get their flu or COVID-19 vaccines, which adds extra time and hassle for families.”
One of the most concerning findings is that the subset of parents who opt out of vaccines for their children may be avoiding important health conversations with their health care professionals.
6% of parents say their child has not been vaccinated. 43% of her in this group reported not having discussed vaccines with any health care provider in the past two years.
Another 3% of parents said they delayed or skipped their child’s doctor visits to avoid talking about vaccines. While that number may seem small, “3% is the equivalent of many children across America,” Clark points out.
“Avoiding conversations about vaccines with their child’s health care provider prevents parents from learning and considering new information that could influence their decisions,” Clark said.
“When parents delay or skip visits, they are not prioritizing the child’s well-being,” she added. , parents will not receive information or guidance on how to keep their children healthy and safe.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221121/Some-parents-may-delay-or-avoid-talking-about-vaccines-with-their-childe28099s-primary-care-provider.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Some parents may delay or avoid talking about vaccines with their child’s primary care provider
- Government ramps up immunization following polio discovery in Aceh – Tuesday 22nd November 2022
- Stanford Announces 2023 Schedule – Stanford University Athletics
- November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Doctors Encourage Screening
- House Republicans vow to investigate the Biden family’s business dealings
- Climate summit approves compensation fund but stops fossil fuels – BBC News
- Georgia preferred to blow out Georgia Tech during college football’s so-called Rivalry Week
- Why didn’t Tigers take the knee against Miami?
- Brain MRI study shows ‘significant abnormalities’ up to 6 months after COVID-19
- Child dies from flu in eastern Ontario – Kingston
- 1 in 7 parents avoided discussing vaccines with their child’s doctor during the pandemic
- Monday, November 21, 2022 | California Health Line