Lab-grown adrenal glands may help treat hormone-related conditions





A functional adrenal gland has been grown in the laboratory by inducing certain stem cells to develop in a specific way.

Tiny adrenal glands grown in a lab Kotaro Sasaki/University of Pennsylvania Small human adrenal glands similar to those found in four-month-old fetuses have been grown from stem cells in the laboratory for the first time. there is. The adrenal glands are located in the kidneys and make molecules involved in our metabolism, our response to stress, and the production of sex hormones. Previous attempts to grow small versions of glands from induced pluripotent stem (IPS) cells (adult cells that have been induced to revert to a morphology that can develop into nearly any cell type) have been successful in growing small versions of glands in the body. . now, Kotaro Sasaki The University of Pennsylvania and his colleagues grew blood-derived IPS cells from three individuals into adrenal glands approximately 2 mm wide. Laboratory-grown glands contained all major cell types and features found in second-trimester fetal glands. The pattern of gene activity was similar between laboratory-grown and fetal glands. In addition, the lab-grown gland produced the stress-related hormone cortisol and pregnenolone, a molecule the body uses to make many hormones such as testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone. “Our adrenal glands have almost everything you see in a developing fetus,” says Sasaki. “Because the adrenal glands produce many important hormones that are vital to life, modeling exactly how they develop will help us understand how we can address conditions in which we are deficient in key adrenal hormones such as cortisol. It gives us a way to understand if we can treat it.” It could also open the door to treatments in which a patient’s own cells are grown into adrenal tissue and transplanted into the body, potentially helping hormone-related conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome and high blood pressure. . The team spent three years establishing the exact mix of growth factors and chemicals that must be added to allow a single IPS cell to grow into a fetal adrenal gland for six weeks each. . “About once every three days, you have to change the mixture and adjust the ratio of about five chemicals in the lab dish,” says Sasaki. “This study is impactful because it is the first to generate fetal adrenal cells from induced pluripotent stem cells,” he said. Leonardo Gusti at Queen Mary University of London. But for the technology to be able to be used to develop cell-based treatments for conditions involving the adrenal glands, he says, the adrenal glands need to reach the postnatal stage rather than the fetal stage. Sasaki and his colleagues are working to extend its development period. Journal reference: Bio Rxiv , DOI: 10.1101/2022.10.31.514433 Sign up for our free Medical checkup Newsletter with trusted health, diet and fitness news every Saturday More on these topics:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscientist.com/article/2347987-lab-grown-adrenal-glands-could-help-treat-hormone-related-conditions/

