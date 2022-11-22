Acupuncture during pregnancy may help relieve back and pelvic pain

Share on Pinterest A new meta-analysis shows that acupuncture can improve common pregnancy symptoms such as back and pelvic pain. Aubrey Lugaud/Stocksey United A new meta-analysis shows that acupuncture can improve pain, functional status and quality of life in pregnant women with back pain and pelvic problems.

Health experts say acupuncture during pregnancy is relatively safe and can treat several common ailments people experience, including back and pelvic pain.

Although there are individual differences, most people see results within a month of acupuncture and moxibustion treatment. Many pregnant women complain of lower back and pelvic pain at some point during their pregnancy. acupuncture . New meta-analysis published November 21 BMJ Open We investigated the effects of acupuncture on pain, functional status and quality of life in pregnant women with hip and pelvic discomfort. Researchers studied 1,040 participants — healthy pregnant women (average gestational age 17-30 weeks) with back and pelvic pain. Acupuncture was provided by an acupuncturist, physical therapist, and midwife. Some received acupuncture, others received ear pressure needles. The study detailed the acupuncture points being treated, needle retention time, and intervention volume. Analysis shows that acupuncture significantly improved hip and pelvic pain, functional status, and quality of life.

as a form of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Acupuncture is the method of inserting fine needles into the body to relieve pain and heal many physical, mental and emotional health conditions. “Acupuncture is an energy, or air, flows through our bodies through pathways called meridians. ” Jamie BacharachDipl.Ac, a licensed medical acupuncturist, told Healthline. “Illness can occur when the flow of Qi is disturbed, deficient, or excessive. Acupuncture needles are inserted into various parts of the body to manipulate the flow of Qi to achieve healing.” This form of complementary therapy has many benefits, including:

Back pain and pelvic pain are common pregnancy symptoms. Bacharach explains that it’s generally caused by the body’s ligaments softening and stretching in preparation for childbirth, putting stress and strain on the joints in the back and pelvis. Acupuncture relieves this pain by promoting healthy blood flow to the affected area and relieving stress and anxiety that can exacerbate the discomfort. “Acupuncture during pregnancy can help alleviate some of the common ailments people experience during pregnancy, including nausea, vomiting, heartburn, constipation, poor circulation, insomnia, anxiety, stress and depression. It’s very beneficial,” said Dr. Monica. Double board certified with Glover, DO, Gynecologist and Family Medicine Professional and Medical Director V-spot. Dr. Glover explained that conventional medications are often contraindicated among those who experience significant pelvic, hip, or back pain during pregnancy. sciaticaMany people may turn to acupuncture as an alternative to conventional medicine. Furthermore, it is important to understand that effective medicine can take an interdisciplinary approach. “Overall, I think it’s important to keep an open mind to different approaches to medicine, Western medicine, Eastern medicine, and others. Keshia GaitherMPH, FACOG, double-board certified OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist, and director of perinatal services at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, Bronx, NY. “The premise of acupuncture is that it effectively unblocks energy pathways in the body. It reduces or eliminates the sensation of pain, which may block or delay the attack.

Bacharach explained that some people feel the effects of acupuncture after just one or two sessions. However, for most people he may need 3 or more sessions to get significant results. “In most cases, treatment is more effective when given at least once a week. The less frequent the visits, the less effective the treatment,” says Bacharach. Significant results can be seen within three to four weeks, after which regular maintenance can be reduced, Bacharach said. For example, acupuncture can be done weekly during early pregnancy. Then, when you’re in your second trimester, sessions may be spaced out every two to four weeks, Grover explained. In the third trimester, sessions can return to weekly treatments. In the fourth trimester, acupuncture can be resumed 2-4 weeks after giving birth to relieve lingering symptoms of pregnancy or new ones. “Results of the procedure are cumulative and generally seen within one to three months,” says Gaither. “Generally, it’s a good idea to start after the first trimester. Certainly have it done in the hands of an experienced practitioner. Of course, after discussion with and permission from your healthcare provider.” later. [professional]”

Acupuncture is generally considered relatively safe pregnant. But there are also concerns that it can cause premature births and even miscarriages, but those concerns have not been shown to be very effective when studied in clinical trials, Glover explained. To be safe, doctors may not allow acupuncture if you have a history of premature birth or miscarriage, or if your current pregnancy puts you at risk for premature birth. In addition, placental problems such as previous placentamay be contraindicated. There are also a series of injection sites known as “withdrawal points” that acupuncturists should avoid in pregnant women, especially before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Glover explained that these off-limits points are thought to potentially lead to uterine complications. somatic visceral reflex possibility of uterine perforation. Recently the study However, although traditional acupuncture is still practiced, the dangers of forbidden acupuncture points are also denied.