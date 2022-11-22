Health
Acupuncture during pregnancy may help relieve back and pelvic pain
- A new meta-analysis shows that acupuncture can improve pain, functional status and quality of life in pregnant women with back pain and pelvic problems.
- Health experts say acupuncture during pregnancy is relatively safe and can treat several common ailments people experience, including back and pelvic pain.
- Although there are individual differences, most people see results within a month of acupuncture and moxibustion treatment.
Many pregnant women complain of lower back and pelvic pain at some point during their pregnancy.
New meta-analysis published November 21 BMJ Open We investigated the effects of acupuncture on pain, functional status and quality of life in pregnant women with hip and pelvic discomfort.
Researchers studied 1,040 participants — healthy pregnant women (average gestational age 17-30 weeks) with back and pelvic pain.
Acupuncture was provided by an acupuncturist, physical therapist, and midwife. Some received acupuncture, others received ear pressure needles. The study detailed the acupuncture points being treated, needle retention time, and intervention volume.
Analysis shows that acupuncture significantly improved hip and pelvic pain, functional status, and quality of life.
as a form of
“Acupuncture is an energy, or air, flows through our bodies through pathways called meridians. ” Jamie BacharachDipl.Ac, a licensed medical acupuncturist, told Healthline.
“Illness can occur when the flow of Qi is disturbed, deficient, or excessive. Acupuncture needles are inserted into various parts of the body to manipulate the flow of Qi to achieve healing.”
This form of complementary therapy has many benefits, including:
Back pain and pelvic pain are common pregnancy symptoms.
Bacharach explains that it’s generally caused by the body’s ligaments softening and stretching in preparation for childbirth, putting stress and strain on the joints in the back and pelvis.
Acupuncture relieves this pain by promoting healthy blood flow to the affected area and relieving stress and anxiety that can exacerbate the discomfort.
“Acupuncture during pregnancy can help alleviate some of the common ailments people experience during pregnancy, including nausea, vomiting, heartburn, constipation, poor circulation, insomnia, anxiety, stress and depression. It’s very beneficial,” said Dr. Monica. Double board certified with Glover, DO, Gynecologist and Family Medicine Professional and Medical Director V-spot.
Dr. Glover explained that conventional medications are often contraindicated among those who experience significant pelvic, hip, or back pain during pregnancy. sciaticaMany people may turn to acupuncture as an alternative to conventional medicine.
Furthermore, it is important to understand that effective medicine can take an interdisciplinary approach.
“Overall, I think it’s important to keep an open mind to different approaches to medicine, Western medicine, Eastern medicine, and others. Keshia GaitherMPH, FACOG, double-board certified OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist, and director of perinatal services at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, Bronx, NY.
“The premise of acupuncture is that it effectively unblocks energy pathways in the body. It reduces or eliminates the sensation of pain, which may block or delay the attack.
Bacharach explained that some people feel the effects of acupuncture after just one or two sessions. However, for most people he may need 3 or more sessions to get significant results.
“In most cases, treatment is more effective when given at least once a week. The less frequent the visits, the less effective the treatment,” says Bacharach.
Significant results can be seen within three to four weeks, after which regular maintenance can be reduced, Bacharach said.
For example, acupuncture can be done weekly during early pregnancy. Then, when you’re in your second trimester, sessions may be spaced out every two to four weeks, Grover explained.
In the third trimester, sessions can return to weekly treatments.
In the fourth trimester, acupuncture can be resumed 2-4 weeks after giving birth to relieve lingering symptoms of pregnancy or new ones.
“Results of the procedure are cumulative and generally seen within one to three months,” says Gaither.
“Generally, it’s a good idea to start after the first trimester. Certainly have it done in the hands of an experienced practitioner. Of course, after discussion with and permission from your healthcare provider.” later. [professional]”
Acupuncture is generally considered relatively safe pregnant.
But there are also concerns that it can cause premature births and even miscarriages, but those concerns have not been shown to be very effective when studied in clinical trials, Glover explained.
To be safe, doctors may not allow acupuncture if you have a history of premature birth or miscarriage, or if your current pregnancy puts you at risk for premature birth.
In addition, placental problems such as previous placentamay be contraindicated.
There are also a series of injection sites known as “withdrawal points” that acupuncturists should avoid in pregnant women, especially before 37 weeks of pregnancy.
Glover explained that these off-limits points are thought to potentially lead to uterine complications. somatic visceral reflex possibility of uterine perforation.
Recently
A new meta-analysis shows positive effects of acupuncture on pain, functional status and quality of life in pregnant women with back pain and pelvic problems.
Health experts agree that acupuncture during pregnancy is beneficial in relieving some of the common problems people experience, such as back and pelvic pain.
There are individual differences, but the effect will appear in about a month after the treatment.
Acupuncture is considered safe for most pregnancies, but it’s important to consult with your gynecologist beforehand.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/acupuncture-during-pregnancy-may-relieve-low-back-pelvic-pain
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Acupuncture during pregnancy may help relieve back and pelvic pain
- Berry again named a Military Bowl 3M Vote Scholar-Athlete
- Villanova goes to La Salle for Tuesday Tussle
- Bombing of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must stop, says UN watchdog – BBC News
- Lacrosse inks 10 to 2023 class
- What the former CIA director noted about Trump’s response to the DOJ investigation
- Fencing beats Ohio State’s top five at Elite Invitational
- Dillingham Named Broyles Award Semi-Finalist
- No. 7 men’s midweek series hockey set featuring Alaska
- Lab-grown adrenal glands may help treat hormone-related conditions
- Ziegler earns consecutive Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week Honors
- Inflation, Weak Donations, Rising Demand Hit Seattle Food Banks