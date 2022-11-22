Health
Doctors urge SC flu cases to be vaccinated for holiday season at 10-year high
Columbia, South Carolina (Wisconsin) – Flu is ravaging South Carolina after cases declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials at the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Management have reported infections. 10 year high100 times more and 50 times more hospitalizations compared to this time last year.
The spike occurs as Americans prepare to gather with their loved ones during the Thanksgiving holiday.
DHEC medical consultant Dr. Jonathan Knosh said: “There’s certainly a lot of concern about the amount of flu activity we’re already seeing and what will happen when people start traveling for vacation. .
Influenza is not the only disease plaguing doctors today.
At Charleston’s MUSC Children’s Hospital, staff are “drowning” with respiratory illness, according to Dr. Elizabeth Mack.
“Even at this point in the season, we’ve already seen more than we’ve seen in most seasons throughout the season,” said Mack, director of MUSC’s Pediatric Critical Care Division.
As explained by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, an alarming surge in pediatric hospitalizations is occurring across the country. the letter they sent last week He urged President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to declare a national emergency.
MUSC sees children of all ages hospitalized with flu, COVID, RSV and other respiratory illnesses, Mack said. This includes children with pre-existing medical conditions and children who are otherwise considered healthy.
While RSV vaccination is only available for children considered at high risk, flu and COVID vaccines are available and recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months.
Mack said most of the children hospitalized with the latter two diseases at her hospital have not been vaccinated.
“Before this year, the severity and number of children we were seeing is not what we are seeing now. In other words, we are seeing more sick children now,” she said.
Her instructions for getting vaccinated are the same as Knosh’s.
“Getting the flu vaccine is the most important thing you can do to provide protection,” he said. “It takes time for your body to develop full immunity, but getting it today before you travel can provide some protection.”
CDC reports South Carolina is experiencing Widespread influenza activityas the agency lists it among the four states and the District of Columbia that have the highest levels of disease prevalence classified by the CDC.
Doctors say it’s still too early to know if the early flu peak the state is seeing means that case numbers will also decline sooner or indicate a long winter of long-lasting illness. increase.
DHEC said this year’s flu shot appears adequate to provide protection against influenza.
But Knoche added that it only works if people get the shot.
“About 50% of people over the age of 65 get the flu vaccine, compared to only about 15% of younger people,” said Knoche. “So many young people have gone a long way to not only protect themselves from the flu, but to protect those around them.”
Public health experts warn of a potential ‘triple demic’ of influenza, RSV, and COVID this winter.
South Carolina currently has low COVID numbers, but DHEC warns that the situation is similar to last year, before the state experienced a surge in Omicron variants in January.
Did you notice any spelling or grammatical errors in this article? click or tap here report it. Include an article headline.
Stay up to date with WIS News 10. apple app store Also Google Play store Stream on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wistv.com/2022/11/22/doctors-urge-vaccinations-with-sc-flu-cases-10-year-high-heading-into-holiday-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Doctors urge SC flu cases to be vaccinated for holiday season at 10-year high
- Most global bacterial deaths in 2019 were associated with 5 pathogens
- Shooting at Colorado gay club leaves five dead, 25 injured – BBC News
- Bob Iger named Disney CEO in a surprising development
- RSV, influenza push pediatric ICUs to critical levels across Illinois
- Arthritis Inflammation: Do Painkillers Help?
- Dragons Open Gulf Coast Showcase vs UT Arlington
- Acupuncture during pregnancy may help relieve back and pelvic pain
- Berry again named a Military Bowl 3M Vote Scholar-Athlete
- Villanova goes to La Salle for Tuesday Tussle
- Bombing of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must stop, says UN watchdog – BBC News
- Lacrosse inks 10 to 2023 class