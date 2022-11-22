



CDC has seen vaccination rates drop across the county and is looking at the situation in central Ohio.

Columbus, Ohio — Next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will send two epidemiologists to central Ohio to help Columbus Public Health Survey Measles epidemic. “They’re really investigating to try to understand where this outbreak started and who else might be in the environment and at risk,” said CDC director Rochelle Dr Warensky said. The oldest infected person, aged 6, was exempt from the MMR vaccine required for school, according to the Ministry of Health. “We have benefited from great coverage from these vaccines and have never had to see these diseases. It’s coming back,” Warenski said. Of the 19 measles cases in the Columbus area, Columbus Public Health says not all children have been vaccinated. according to Latest data from CDC, 89.6% of kindergarten children in Ohio received the MMR vaccine in the 2020-2021 school year. The US median for the same year is 93.7% for him. In Westerville, this school year saw the highest number of students opting out of required vaccinations for philosophical or religious reasons in the past five years. That number, 413, makes up less than 3% of her students. In Reynoldsburg, the number of immunization opposition to all necessary vaccines remains low, with less than 1% of students opting out in the last two grades, according to the district’s communications director. The following data was provided to 10TV to show student MMR vaccine opt-out rates, particularly for religious, philosophical, or medical reasons, in the Nansei City school district. November 21, 2022: 259 / 21863 = 1.18%

November 20, 2021: 235 / 21571 = 1.09%

Nov 21, 2020: 243 / 21366 = 1.14%

Nov 21, 2019: 279 / 22626 = 1.23%

Nov 21, 2018: 248 / 22653 = 1.09%

Nov 21, 2017: 225 / 22733 = 0.99% Central Ohio and national health officials are urging parents to stay up-to-date on their children’s immunizations. Wallenski said the call to action was “very important.” Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10tv.com/article/news/local/mmr-vaccines-exemptions-in-central-ohio-schools/530-6dfa2438-89a1-4d3c-9384-3e049319247d

