Doctors urge SC flu cases to be vaccinated for holiday season at 10-year high

Columbia, South Carolina (WCSC) – Flu is ravaging South Carolina after cases declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials at the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Management have reported infections. 10 year high100 times more and 50 times more hospitalizations compared to this time last year.

The spike occurs as Americans prepare to gather with their loved ones during the Thanksgiving holiday.

DHEC medical consultant Dr. Jonathan Knosh said: “There’s no doubt there’s a lot of concern about the amount of flu activity we’re already seeing and what will happen when people start traveling for vacation. .

Influenza is not the only disease plaguing doctors today.

At Charleston’s MUSC Children’s Hospital, staff are “drowning” with respiratory illness, according to Dr. Elizabeth Mack.

“Even at this point in the season, we’ve already seen more than we’ve seen in most seasons throughout the season,” said Mack, director of MUSC’s Pediatric Critical Care Division.

As explained by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, an alarming surge in pediatric hospitalizations is occurring across the country. the letter they sent last week He urged President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to declare a national emergency.

MUSC sees children of all ages hospitalized with flu, COVID, RSV and other respiratory illnesses, Mack said. This includes children with pre-existing medical conditions and children who are otherwise considered healthy.

While RSV vaccination is only available for children considered to be at high risk, influenza and COVID vaccines are available and recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months.

Mack said most of the children hospitalized with the latter two diseases at her hospital have not been vaccinated.

“Before this year, the severity and number of children we were seeing is not what we are seeing now. In other words, we are seeing more sick children now,” she said.

Her instructions for getting vaccinated are the same as Knosh’s.

“Getting the flu vaccine is the most important thing you can do to provide protection,” he said. “It takes time for your body to develop full immunity, but getting it today before you travel can provide some protection.”

CDC reports South Carolina is experiencing Widespread influenza activityas the agency lists it among the four states and the District of Columbia that have the highest levels of disease prevalence classified by the CDC.

Doctors say it’s too early to know if the early flu peaks seen in the state mean that the number of cases will also decline sooner, or if the illness will mean a long, protracted winter.

DHEC said this year’s flu shot appears adequate to provide protection against influenza.

But Knoche added that it only works if people get the shot.

“About 50% of people over the age of 65 get the flu vaccine, compared to only about 15% of younger people,” said Knoche. “So many young people go a long way in not only protecting themselves from the flu, but also protecting those around them.”

Public health experts warn of a potential ‘triple demic’ of influenza, RSV, and COVID this winter.

COVID numbers are low in South Carolina right now, but DHEC warns that the situation is similar to this time last year, before the state experienced a surge in Omicron variants in January.

