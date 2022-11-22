Non-smokers also need to be screened for lung cancer, UAE doctor advises





“Lung cancer is one of the most common, complex and aggressive cancers and the second deadliest cancer in the UAE. It is recommended that all at-risk individuals over the age of 50 who are at risk of cancer be screened as soon as possible.” Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute of the Hospital.

“The outlook for people diagnosed with lung cancer is better than ever, thanks to early detection, better understanding of the disease, new treatments and minimally invasive surgery.”

According to the World Health Organization, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the world in 2020, with 2.21 million cases and 1.8 million deaths recorded. Despite advances in treatment, it remains the deadliest cancer in the world.

According to a 2021 medical journal article by UAE-based researchers, the disease is the third leading cause of cancer death in the country, according to the latest statistics, with 80% of patients suffering from late-stage disease. diagnosed in stages. Any delay in this diagnosis reduces the effectiveness of treatment outcomes.

Second-hand smoke from other people’s cigarettes, pipes, shishas, ​​or cigars also puts people at risk. Smoke from burning nicotine products contains harmful toxins that remain in the air everyone breathes even after the smoker is no longer nearby. People with pneumonia often have long-lasting pathological changes in their lungs that can lead to the growth of malignant tumors.

Doctors warn that screening is very important because it often takes years for symptoms to appear in patients.

“The message is simple: early detection saves lives. Unfortunately, lung cancer is often caught too late. Patients diagnosed at an early stage have access to a wider range of treatment options. Screening is recommended, even annually for high-risk groups and for people as young as 20 who have recurring symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, or persistent chest pain.”

“Simple lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking, eating healthily and exercising regularly, can also help lower your risk and prevent you from developing the disease.”

The hospital will be designated as the Emirate’s Official Pilot Lung Cancer Screening Center by the Abu Dhabi Ministry of Health in 2021. Its multidisciplinary lung cancer program provides customized, coordinated care. Technologies such as CT imaging and molecular and genetic testing can help identify lung cancer early and improve outcomes for patients. The hospital also offers a wide range of diagnostic tests, including endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) for early intervention, transthoracic CT-guided biopsy, and minimally invasive treatment techniques such as video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS).

