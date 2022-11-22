



The current list of priority pathogens revised by WHO includes Covid-19, Ebola and Marburg virus diseases, Lassa fever, MERS and SARS, Zika and Disease X.

Daphne Clarence: The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is updating its list of priority pathogens that could cause outbreaks and pandemics in the future. These pathogens have been under close scrutiny as a response to epidemics and pandemics. The first list of pathogens by WHO was published in 2017 and the final prioritization work was done in 2018. Current list includes Covid-19Crimeakon hemorrhagic fever, Ebola and Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Nipah and hemp virus disease, Rift Valley fever, Zika and disease X . Disease X is included in the list to represent an unknown pathogen with the potential to become a serious pandemic. WHO convenes her 300+ scientists to study and study more than 25 virus families and bacteria, including Disease X. Also read | WHO says Covid-19 remains a global health emergency, with India recording 2,141 new cases.top point Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergency Program, said: Target high-priority pathogens and virus families Helps develop vaccines. “Targeting priority pathogens and virus families for research and development of countermeasures is essential for rapid and effective epidemic and pandemic response. Without it, we wouldn’t have been able to develop a safe and effective vaccine — in record time,” Dr. Ryan said. WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan called the list a reference point for the research community to focus its energies on to address the upcoming threats. Also read | Air Pollution Can Affect Your Eyes: Here’s How To Protect Your Eyes “It is being developed alongside experts in the field and is an agreed direction for where the global research community needs to invest energy and money to develop tests, treatments and vaccines. Thank you to the U.S. Government, donors like our partners, and the scientists who collaborate WHO makes this possible‘ said Dr. Swaminathan. A revised list of priority pathogens will be published in the first quarter of 2023. Edited by: Daphne Clarence release date: November 22, 2022

